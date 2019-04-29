FARM TO BURGER at Aliz Hotel Times Square Debuts Daily Breakfast and Weekend Brunch

Farm to Burger, the stylish farm-to-table inspired destination in the Aliz Hotel Times Square, is now offering weekday breakfast and weekend brunch. The restaurant just opened in November of 2018 and has been delighting guests ever since. It is owned and operated by Yves Jadot Restaurant Group, which handles food and beverage for the Aliz Hotel.

Located on West 44th Street, Farm to Burger is perfect for the Times Square area. It is very convenient for guests of midtown, theatergoers and Port Authority commuters. Yves Jadot, Managing Partner of the Yves Jadot Restaurant Group has pointed out that spring invites leisurely morning dining and that the neighborhood is missing both brunch and breakfast options.

The weekend brunch menu at Farm to Burger features favorite dishes from Petite Abeille, the beloved Belgian bistro in the East Village that was a favorite of New Yorkers and many more for nearly 25 years. Farm to Burger has included many of the menu items from Petite Abeille such as Belgian Waffles, Croque Monsieur, Croque Madame, Benedict Classic and Benedict Royal.

We like that Farm to Burger has introduced a special menu option dubbed "The Tipsy Farmer." It is a boozy approach to breakfast and brunch. For only $30, any entrée choice is accompanied by 90-minutes of endless Mimosa cocktails. "We wanted to keep the drinks option affordable and the 90-minute time period is to make sure that the 'farmer' does not get too tipsy," says Alberto Benenati, Managing Partner, Yves Jadot Restaurant Group.

We stopped by at noon on a Saturday for brunch before attending a theatre matinee. The timing was perfect for a lovely and satisfying meal. A comfort food favorite, Chicken & Waffle was prepared to perfection. A light flaky waffle is topped with well-seasoned fried organic chicken breast and served with honey for just the right touch of sweetness. Other waffle options include Strawberries & Cream or their Banana Split with caramelized bananas, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream. If you're in the mood for a French specialty, you'll love their Croque Monsieur. It is made with fresh baked bread topped with lean French ham, Gruyère cheese and frisée. Other delightful brunch items include their Avocado Toast that can be topped with a poached egg or smoked salmon, classic Eggs Benedict, and of course, a choice of the delicious burgers that the restaurant is known for.

Complement your brunch with cocktails that include their Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Aperol Spritz, St. Germain Spritz, or a Bellini. If you want a rich, luscious beverage, treat yourself to one of their special Spiked Milk Shakes.

It's nice to know that you can stop by on weekdays for breakfast at Farm to Burger. Highlights of their menu include The Perfect Scrambled Eggs, Big Boy's Waffle, French Toast, The Ultimate NYC Smoke Salmon Bagel, Farmer's Omelette, or a Granola Parfait.

Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm and breakfast is available Monday to Friday from 7:00 am to 11:00 am. You'll like the price points too. Brunch entrees range from $12 to $22 and breakfast entrees are $12 to $18. We are sure that you will want to be a regular guest at Farm to Burger for your first meal of the day.

Farm to Burger is located at 310 W. 40th Street in the Aliz Hotel Times Square. The restaurant is open daily from 7am to 11pm serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. For more information, visit https://www.farmtoburger.com/ and follow them on Instagram at @farmtoburgerny.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Farm to Burger





