May. 30, 2019  

FABBRI 1905 AMARENA CHERRIES Available Now at Eataly NYC Flatiron

Fabbri 1905 Amarena Cherries is the ultimate symbol and flavor of Fabbri, celebrated throughout the world. Unique, unmistakable, inimitable: Fabbri Amarena is demi glacé and preserved in syrup, using a secret recipe passed down through the generations, with the same loving care as a hundred years ago. Ideal as a distinctive dessert or to garnish sweets, gelato, cocktails, yogurt or anything you prefer. The iconic blue and white packaging is unmistakable and makes this product an ideal and versatile gift item for gourmands. They are now available at Eataly NYC Flatiron.

Here's a cocktail recipe that uses Fabbri 1915 Amarena Cherries for delightful Bellinis at your next gathering.

AMARENA FABBRI BELLINI

Ingredients:

1 bottle of Prosecco, chilled?

8 teaspoons Amarena Fabbri Cherry gourmet sauce

24 pieces of dried Amarena Fabbri?8 sprigs of mint

Method:

For each Bellini, pour 1 teaspoon Amarena Fabbri Cherry gourmet sauce into a champagne flute; fill the flute with Prosecco. Stir, drop in 3 Amarena Fabbri cherries, top with a sprig of mint and serve.

About Fabbri 1905

Fabbri 1905 continues to produce the highest quality ingredients, using traditional family recipes and innovation. The company continues to honor their family tradition by using only the finest of ingredients in their products for use by the; gelato maker, pastry chef, bartender, home chef and fine food connoisseur around the world. Over 100 years later, the icon of the Fabbri family business remains the Amarena cherry, invented in 1915 by Gennaro Fabbri. The Amarena Fabbri is simply the pinnacle of fruit luxury, lending itself to a wide array of desirable culinary dishes. From their sweet range of Italian syrups (for hot and cold drinks) to their ingredients for creating that authentic Italian gelato, the company's premium products bring that truly traditional Italian flavor to your creations.

For more information about Fabbri 1905, visit: https://en.fabbri1905.com/.

For more information about Eataly NYC Flatiron, visit: https://www.eataly.com/us_en/stores/nyc-flatiron/

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fabbri 1905



