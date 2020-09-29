EGAN'S IRISH WHISKEY Coffee Cocktails – Perfect Autumn Recipes

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Egan's Irish Whiskey

Editor's Note: Today is "National Coffee Day." Thanks to Egan's Irish Whiskey for the great boozy coffee recipes to enjoy today and every day.

Coffee cocktails are the perfect blend of warmth and spice to get you through the fall and upcoming holiday season. Egan's Irish Whiskey has crafted drinks that work beautifully for brunch, after dinner, when watching your favorite show or when relaxing around the fire pit on cool evenings.

Egan's Vintage Grain is the ideal whiskey for coffee drinks. It that has been aged in bourbon casks, offers nice vanilla undertones and hints of caramel that pair beautifully with espresso and Fire Department Coffee's Egan's Irish Whiskey-Infused Coffee.

Egan's Irish Whiskey has a long family history. In 1852, Patrick Egan Sr. established P. & H. Egan Ltd in Tullamore, County Offaly, in the heart of 19th century Ireland. The spirited enterprise quickly became one of Ireland's foremost merchant houses, spanning a range of commercial endeavors that included malting, brewing and bottling. Today, the Egan legacy and time honored traditions continue to be carried forward by the family that has Irish Whiskey in their blood.

Gather your ingredients and check out these four fabulous recipes.

Egan's Cold Fashioned

By Egan's Irish Whiskey

Ingredients:

-2 oz. of Egan's Irish Whiskey - Vintage Grain

-1 oz. of cold brew made with FDC Egan's Irish Whiskey- Infused Coffee

-1 Demerara sugar cube (or about one bar spoon's worth)

-3 dashes of Angostura Bitters

-1 strip of orange peel

-Maraschino Cherry

Method: Pour Egan's Irish Whiskey in glass. Add sugar and stir to dissolve. Add in cold brew coffee and stir. Muddle cherry and continue to dissolve sugar. Add bitters and toss in an ice cube. Garnish with orange peel if desired.

Egan's Shakerato

By Egan's Irish Whiskey

Ingredients:

-2 oz. of Egan's Irish Whiskey - Vintage Grain

-1.5 oz. of cold espresso made with FDC Egan's Irish Whiskey- Infused Coffee

-1.5 oz. heavy cream

-.5 oz Demerara simple syrup

-Pinch of salt

-Ice

Method: Add all ingredients, except ice, into mixing tin and shake until frothy. Strain over ice and top with three coffee beans.

Very Very Irish Coffee

By Egan's Irish Whiskey

Ingredients:

-4 oz. freshly-brewed FDC Egan's Irish Whiskey- Infused Coffee

-1 oz. of Egan's Irish Whiskey - Vintage Grain

-2 Tbsp. of demerara sugar, plus more for cream

-Heavy whipping cream

Method: Texture heavy whipping cream in a shaker for about one minute, using a shaker bottle or mixing tin with a whisking ball. Add a little sugar, to taste. Pour coffee into glass and stir in 2 T of Demerara sugar. Add Egan's Irish Whiskey. Top with a heavy pour of the whipped cream. Finish with a touch of coffee grounds.

Egan's Affogato

By Egan's Irish Whiskey

Ingredients:

-Large scoop of vanilla ice cream

-Single or double shot of espresso made with FDC Egan's Irish Whiskey- Infused Coffee

-Egan's Irish Whiskey - Vintage Grain

Method: Scoop ice cream into a glass and top with desired amount of slightly chilled espresso. Top with Egan's Irish Whiskey to taste. Stir and enjoy.

Egan's Irish Whiskey is widely available at Total Wine. For more information on Egan's whiskey varieties, recipes and additional purchase opportunities, please visit https://www.eganswhiskey.com/.

Photo Credit: "Very, Very Irish Coffee" Courtesy of Egan's Irish Whiskey

