EARTH DAY 2021-Check Out Companies and Organizations Making a Difference

We admire the companies and organizations are working to care for our earth. Take a look at some of the businesses that are definitely making our environment better. And check out the charitable organizations that are being proactive on Earth Day and every day.

Boxed Water was founded in 2009 with the belief that sustainability matters, with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold, and enjoyed. With 69 billion plastic water bottles produced in the US each year, it's a good time to have a "deep dive on Americans' single-use plastic addiction. Refill is best, but the reality is that too many Americans simply grab plastic and go. In the past year, Boxed water became the most sustainable brand on the market; at 92 percent plant-based with their packaging and new plant-based cap. All of Boxed Water's cartons source paper from trees in well-managed forests, where new trees are continuously planted to replace the ones harvested, and are shipped flat to reduce the number of trucks required for transportation. Boxed Water also fills water close to the source and the consumer to reduce its carbon footprint, and all cartons are 100% recyclable, refillable, and BPA free. Boxed Water is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation and Ocean Blue Project. Together, they have planted over 1,000,000 trees in our National Forests and cleaned thousands of miles of beaches. The simple act of choosing Boxed Water is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water is headquartered in Holland, Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah.

Shinola Hotel a luxury property located in downtown Detroit, has just partnered with Clean The World -- an organization that collects discarded soap and other hygiene products from hotels and gives them new life by donating them to people in need. In every shipment, Shinola Hotel donates roughly 1,000 bars of soap and 800 shampoo & conditioner bottles. In a year, Shinola Hotel will have donated 2,000 lbs of soap and 100,000 travel-sized plastic bottles. Clean the World takes the donations, sanitizes and grinds the soap and cuts into new bars ready for distribution. Shinola Hotel is dedicated to finding ways to reduce their impact on the environment and is thrilled to have begun working with such an amazing organization offering a solution to a large source of waste in the hotel industry.

Fields Good Chicken, a neighborhood chicken roastery, with six locations in Manhattan, has been recently recognized as one of Nation's Restaurant News' Breakout Brands of 2021. We want to share the news that FGC's new Zero-Waste Tacos and Roasted Cauliflower are now available at all locations. In celebration of Earth Day, FGC will offer guests 50% off the new Zero-Waste Tacos ($2.25/taco OR $6 for an order of 3) from Thursday, 4/22 (Earth Day) - Sunday, 4/25, across all locations.

Volley Tequila Seltzer and Leave No Trace - With values rooted in environmental sustainability and preservation, Volley, the first clean tequila seltzer on the market, displays its can-do values through a commitment to preserving the planet and its partnership with Leave No Trace (LNT) Center for Outdoor Ethics, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting the outdoors. With conservation near and dear to husband and wife co-founders Christopher Wirth and Camila Soriano's hearts, Volley hosts regular beach/park cleanups and educational events around the country in tandem with partner, LNT. Volley (100-110 calories per can) is made with just three ingredients -- 100% blue agave tequila,sparkling water and organic juice and is free of commonly-used fake sugars, natural flavorings, essences and corn syrup (unlike most other seltzer on the market). Available in four guilt-free flavors: Zesty Lime, Spicy Ginger, Sharp Grapefruit and Tropical Mango, Volley's gluten-free seltzers can be enjoyed chilled and from the can or mixed into springtime cocktails.

High West Distillery has a passion for the American West's natural beauty. High West has partnered with the American Prairie Reserve in northeastern Montana to help preserve the largest wildlife reserve in the lower 48 states. When complete, the Reserve will be approximately 5,000 square miles; larger than Yellowstone, Yosemite, and Grand Teton National Parks combined. High West's American Prairie Bourbon is named after and in support of American Prairie Reserve, and the brand has committed to donating ten percent of their after-tax profits from the sale of each bottle to American Prairie Reserve. American Prairie Bourbon is a complex blend of straight bourbons producing an aromatic whiskey that helps preserve the West. This bourbon is a standout in cocktails with its notes of light caramel and sweet vanilla, but has a rich and earthy complexity that makes it a perfect sipping spirit for spring.

