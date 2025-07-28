Dîner en Blanc Returns to NYC on 9/19

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Editor's Note: We had the pleasure of attending Diner en Blanc in the past and look forward to the event in the future. It is an exciting opportunity to gather with friends, co-workers, and family at an iconic setting in NYC for a beautiful, memorable French-inspired picnic.

America has cultivated an appreciation for food culture that bridges communities and generations. From innovative farm-to-table restaurants to artisanal food markets, Americans have embraced the philosophy that great food is about more than sustenance: it's about creativity, connection, and cultural expression. At the heart of this refined movement stands Dîner en Blanc, an elegant all-white celebration that transforms dining into art, strangers into friends, fashion into statement, and city nights into unforgettable experiences where community, style, and gastronomy converge under the stars.

The legendary French-inspired picnic has become THE culinary and experiential event in cities around the world. On September 19th the wildly popular Dîner en Blanc returns to New York, the city that jumpstarted a global phenomenon. Over 4000 guests dressed head-to-toe in chic white will gather at an iconic undisclosed location to dine and dance under the stars.

Diner en Blanc is so much more than an event. It’s a unique cultural movement that empowers friends of friends to gather and celebrate their shared passions for life, food, fashion, and community, year after year, with a pinch of mystery and large serving of spontaneity. Elegantly dressed all in white, guests arrive at a secret location for a chic picnic en masse. They bring their own tables, chairs, picnic baskets—all the trimmings—to sit down with friends and make new connections in one of their city’s most beautiful public spaces. The location remains secret up until the very moment of arrival. Over the course of the evening, guests from all backgrounds eat, dance, and reconnect with the finer things in life, as they appreciate the night’s magical experience.

To this day, over 120 cities in 40 countries have joined the ever-growing and international network to celebrate gourmet cuisine, offer extraordinary entertainment, and bring together vibrant individuals and bon vivants around the world. While Diner en Blanc International is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, every event in every city is hosted by passionate local organizers who fell in love with the original Parisian concept and wanted to bring it home and dress it up with local flair.

This year Dîner en Blanc is thrilled to announce that world renowned French chef Daniel Boulud, widely celebrated as one of America’s leading culinary authorities and restaurateurs, will curate two special picnic baskets for those guests who order through Dîner en Blanc online.

"Dîner en Blanc always brings a burst of French summer feasts to cities around the world in a celebration of friendship, fashion and food" said Chef Boulud. "As a French New Yorker, I'm honored to prepare a festive picnic basket for this magical evening. It will certainly be the largest and chicest gathering of fete a la Francaise!"

The native of Lyon, France is one of the most revered chefs in New York, his home since 1982. Inspired by the rhythm of the seasons and menus driven by fine ingredients, Boulud has become known for the contemporary appeal he adds to soulful cooking rooted in French tradition. He has continually evolved his cuisine and expanded his reach from one location (Daniel in 1993) to multiple properties in New York City and across the U.S., as well as Toronto, Montreal, Singapore, Dubai, Riyadh, and the Bahamas.

This year Dîner en Blanc takes its signature glamour to new heights with an international theme, Blooming Elegance. This unique celebration draws inspiration from the timeless beauty of flowers. Guests are invited to use floral décor to elevate every detail, from fashion to tablescapes.

With Dîner en Blanc International’s visionary Co-Founder and President Sandy Safi at the helm, building and overseeing an ever-expanding global network, the chic pop-up dinner has become a beloved tradition across 6 continents, with each location injecting its own unique culture and culinary voice. There are nearly two million fans on lists worldwide, hoping to experience the unique magic and camaraderie that is the very essence of the culinary pop-up.

Over the past few years, the event has worked closely with the City of New York. In 2023, it made headlines by reimagining the streets of the historic Meatpacking District—a hotspot for culture, fashion, and culinary experiences. Mayor Eric Adams marked the moment by stopping by in a sharp white ensemble, lending his support in style.

In 2024, the event once again partnered with the city, this time turning Union Square into a dazzling white oasis that united community and creativity.

“It’s been a privilege collaborating with the city and setting a new precedent by hosting the event at two historic locations, the Meatpacking District and Union Square,” said Safi. “More than just an event, Dîner en Blanc is a celebration of joie de vivre—where food, fashion, music, and community come together to create unforgettable moments. We’re thrilled to bring the magic back this September.”

Dîner en Blanc is a celebration of elegance, community, and style, where every guest contributes to creating a magical atmosphere. To maintain the event's iconic aesthetic, all attendees are required to wear a chic, all-white ensemble. The signature white theme extends to the table settings, which should also be entirely white. Adding to the sense of mystery and excitement, the event location remains secret until the very last moment. Guests meet at designated departure points and are. escorted to the venue by event volunteers.

Over the course of the evening guests dine, dance, and reconnect under the stars. Many guests spend weeks in advance planning their menus. Gourmet meals—from lobster to poached salmon—are paired with lavish all-white table settings and whimsical details. Dressed in dazzling, fashion-forward white ensembles, attendees are the epitome of creativity and flair.

The signature moment of the event is without a doubt the waving of thousands of cloth napkins to mark the beginning of the dinner. At the end of the night when time comes to say Au revoir, guests pack up their crystal, dinnerware, and tables, pick up all their litter and head into the night, leaving behind no sign of their elegant revelry.

Diner en Blanc – New York gratefully acknowledges Chambord, as official national partner for their support of the 2025 US Diner en Blanc Series. Chambord is a premium black raspberry liqueur produced in La Sistière in the Loire Valley of France since 1982. It is infused with 100% natural ingredients, which include black raspberries–the sweeter cousin of the red raspberry–blended with the complex flavors of black currant, Madagascan vanilla, Moroccan citrus peel, honey and XO Cognac. With Chambord's commitment to quality, this velvety liquor has been a must-have amongst bartenders and cocktail lovers worldwide. www.chambordliqueur.com

People who would like to be part of this very special night can sign up to the new Fan list/Phase 3 at newyork.dinerenblanc.com and then click on ‘Attend Diner en Blanc' for a chance to register when tickets go on sale.

For more info, photos, and videos of Le Diner en Blanc events from around the world, visit dinerenblanc.com.

To keep up to date on event announcements, visit newyork.dinerenblanc.com and follow on social media.

Photo Credit: Eric Vitale