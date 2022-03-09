Discover TRENTODOC Classic Sparkling Wines from Italy

Broadwayworld recently had the pleasure of attending a virtual tasting of Trentodoc, the classic sparkling wines from Trentino Italy. The tasting was held on Zoom and hosted by Robert Anesi, who was named Italy's Best Sommelier in 2018.

Nestled amid the Italian Alps several hours north of Venice, Trentodoc is the only traditional sparkling wine made in a mountain environment. Recently, Trentodoc has burst onto the world wine scene, winning the most Italian sparkling wine medals in the 2021 Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships. This comes as no wonder. The fine quality of the grapes is natural because of the mountain setting and the craftsmanship of producers.

Robert Anesi conveyed some fascinating information about Trentodoc. The sparkling wine has been made for over a century with the grapes grown in Trentino and the region's vineyards have a long history of sustainability. DOC Trento was established in 1993. There are 9 million bottles produced each year from over 60 producers with 85% of the wines being consumed in Italy. As Trentodoc continues to grow in popularity, it is being exported to countries that include the United States.

We had the opportunity to taste one of Trentodoc's sparkling wines. The Casata Monfort's Le General made with 80% Chardonnay and 20% Pinot Nero grapes. It is a light, refreshing bubbly that is ideal to toast a special occasion or pair it with your favorite pizza, pasta primavera, or a charcuterie platter.

Discover the great bubbles of Trentodoc You can purchase them at a range of prices.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Trentodoc Wines