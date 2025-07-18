Disaronno 500th Anniversary Celebrated at Mr. Purple on the LES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mr. Purple, the stylish rooftop on the Lower East Side, was the place for the recent 500th anniversary celebration of Disaronno. The evening served as a key moment in the brand’s global campaign, offering a modern, immersive expression of Italian elegance that captivated tastemakers, industry insiders, members of the media and influencers. And Broadwayworld was there for all the exciting event.

Rooted in legend and tradition, Disaronno was first crafted in 1525 as a gift of gratitude from an innkeeper to a Renaissance artist. Five centuries later, its legacy continues to bring people together, making it one of the ideal choices for toasting all your special moments with its signature almond-kissed flavor, smooth finish, and unmistakable square-cut bottle.

Guests of Mr. Purple at the 500th anniversary event were welcomed with a refreshing Disaronno Spritz, setting the tone for an evening of charming Italian hospitality and elevated cocktail culture. Guests relished curated small bites, sweeping skyline views of NYC, and custom cocktails, including the limited-edition “Dolcevita,” a modern sour created by the acclaimed team at Drink Kong in Rome.

The success of the gathering at Mr. Purple and the delightful celebration reinforced Disaronno’s enduring cultural relevance and ability to bridge tradition with innovation. It followed a strong showing at Bar Convent Brooklyn and leads into the brand’s upcoming presence at Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans, anchoring the U.S. leg of Disaronno’s anniversary campaign.

Mr. Purple is located at 180 Orchard Street, 15th floor, New York, NY 10002. For more information, visit HERE.

For more information on Disaronno, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Disaronno International