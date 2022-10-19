Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DOS HOMBRES MEZCAL and Dos Caminos Celebrate National Mezcal Day All Weekend

DOS HOMBRES MEZCAL

Food + Wine News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 19, 2022  
DOS HOMBRES MEZCAL and Dos Caminos Celebrate National Mezcal Day All Weekend

Exciting news! Are you ready to celebrate National Mezcal Day on October 21st? You'll definitely want to know about what's happening with Dos Hombres Mezcal, the premium mezcal owned by iconic "Breaking Bad" duo Aaron Paul + Bryan Cranston and Celebagave.

Our readers will like to know that Celebagave partners with celeb-backed tequila and mezcal brands to bring special drinks and events to hotspots across the country.

To celebrate the spirit's holiday, Dos Caminos, the popular Mexican restaurant with outposts across New York City, will be offering a special Paloma Azteca, a refreshing and smoky drink that features Dos Hombres Mezcal. It will be available to the Dos Caminos' guests all weekend from Friday, 10/21 through Sunday,10/23.

Not only can you savor the cocktail at Dos Caminos, we also have the recipe for our readers to mix at home with Dos Hombres Mezcal!

Paloma Azteca Recipe

-2 oz Dos Hombres Mezcal

-1 oz Grapefruit Juice

-.5 oz Lime Juice

-.75 oz Habanero Agave

-Pinch of Rose Gold Edible Glitter (shaken)

-Top with Jarritos Grapefruit

-Garnish with Grilled Grapefruit Slice


Method: In a pint glass filled with ice, add Dos Hombres mezcal, grapefruit juice, lime juice, habanero agave, and pinch of rose gold edible glitter -- shake vigorously. Strain drink over fresh ice into a highball glass. Add a half rim of black salt. Top with Jarritos grapefruit soda. Garnish with a grilled grapefruit slice.

For more information on Dos Hombres Mezcal, please visit https://www.doshombres.com/.

For more information on Dos Caminos and their NYC locations, visit their web site at https://www.doscaminos.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Celebagave




From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


DOS HOMBRES MEZCAL and Dos Caminos Celebrate National Mezcal Day All WeekendDOS HOMBRES MEZCAL and Dos Caminos Celebrate National Mezcal Day All Weekend
October 19, 2022

To celebrate National Mezcal Day Dos Caminos outposts across the city will be offering a special Paloma Azteca all weekend from Friday, 10/21 through Sunday,10/23.  The cocktail is a refreshing and smoky drink that features Dos Hombres Mezcal.
FoieGone at DAVID BURKE TAVERN – A Farewell to Foie Gras, Now a CelebrationFoieGone at DAVID BURKE TAVERN – A Farewell to Foie Gras, Now a Celebration
October 18, 2022

Since the injunction against New York City’ foie gras ban, this will be a festive celebration of the delicacy not to 'foiegetabout' on October 26 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m at David Burke Tavern, featuring informatively entertaining insights from Chef David Burke.
Experience UNION SQUARE-A Popular Destination for New Yorkers and TouristsExperience UNION SQUARE-A Popular Destination for New Yorkers and Tourists
October 17, 2022

Here’s a “Unique to Union Square” guide with a sampling of destinations to find the perfect dinner reservation, happy hour spot, late-night adventure, or this season's shows and new entertainment debuts to kick-off your evening plans.
Review: HER PORTMANTEAU at George Street Playhouse-A Powerful and Important Play Excellently PresentedReview: HER PORTMANTEAU at George Street Playhouse-A Powerful and Important Play Excellently Presented
October 16, 2022

George Street Playhouse (GSP) located at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) opens their 2022-2023 Season with Her Portmanteau, a play that touches the mind and heart.
Say Hello to DISNEY EATS: A Foodie's DreamSay Hello to DISNEY EATS: A Foodie's Dream
October 16, 2022

We thank Nicole Cantore, Digital Integration Specialist, Global Food & Beverage for this article informing our readers all about Disney Eats!