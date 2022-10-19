DOS HOMBRES MEZCAL and Dos Caminos Celebrate National Mezcal Day All Weekend

Exciting news! Are you ready to celebrate National Mezcal Day on October 21st? You'll definitely want to know about what's happening with Dos Hombres Mezcal, the premium mezcal owned by iconic "Breaking Bad" duo Aaron Paul + Bryan Cranston and Celebagave.

Our readers will like to know that Celebagave partners with celeb-backed tequila and mezcal brands to bring special drinks and events to hotspots across the country.

To celebrate the spirit's holiday, Dos Caminos, the popular Mexican restaurant with outposts across New York City, will be offering a special Paloma Azteca, a refreshing and smoky drink that features Dos Hombres Mezcal. It will be available to the Dos Caminos' guests all weekend from Friday, 10/21 through Sunday,10/23.

Not only can you savor the cocktail at Dos Caminos, we also have the recipe for our readers to mix at home with Dos Hombres Mezcal!

Paloma Azteca Recipe

-2 oz Dos Hombres Mezcal

-1 oz Grapefruit Juice

-.5 oz Lime Juice

-.75 oz Habanero Agave

-Pinch of Rose Gold Edible Glitter (shaken)

-Top with Jarritos Grapefruit

-Garnish with Grilled Grapefruit Slice



Method: In a pint glass filled with ice, add Dos Hombres mezcal, grapefruit juice, lime juice, habanero agave, and pinch of rose gold edible glitter -- shake vigorously. Strain drink over fresh ice into a highball glass. Add a half rim of black salt. Top with Jarritos grapefruit soda. Garnish with a grilled grapefruit slice.

For more information on Dos Hombres Mezcal, please visit https://www.doshombres.com/.

For more information on Dos Caminos and their NYC locations, visit their web site at https://www.doscaminos.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Celebagave