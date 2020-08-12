DINING OUT-The Good News in NYC

Dining Out in NYC

New York City has top opportunities to enjoy al fresco dining. Outstanding restaurants are being creative and offering patrons delightful menus in attractive outdoor settings. We are pleased to bring you the good news about places where you can enjoy delicious meals. We selected ones that have a wide variety of cuisine styles and price points.

MakiMaki (Midtown) The restaurant is an innovative, fast-casual sushi bar that combines high-tech automation with quality, Japanese-imported ingredients. They have partnered with their neighbors to create a newly opened covered patio with ample space to enjoy their affordable, made-to-order maki rolls and hand rolls for lunch + dinner at their 6th Ave location. The shop is also steps away from Central Park, so you can take out your easily-transportable hand rolls for a socially distanced picnic in the summer sun. Their signature rolls such as Bluefin Toro with shiso leaf and cucumber, Salmon Avocado, and Vegetarian with cucumber, takuan and gobo are available in eight-piece maki, cut rolls or individually-wrapped, cone-shaped temaki, hand rolls.

MakiMaki is currently offering a new happy hour for their outdoor diners from 3-6pm daily with $3 Sapporos and Ozeki sake! Visit: http://www.makimaki.nyc/.

Carnegie Diner & Café (Midtown) Located in the heart of Midtown, the restaurant just reopened for outdoor dining and offers guests their delicious food rain or shine under decorated scaffolding. Menu offerings include an array of omelettes, breakfast bowls, pancakes, waffles, French toast, salads, burgers and triple decker sandwiches in addition to an selection of desserts and drinks including frozen margaritas. The restaurant is open 9am to 9pm seven days a week. Visit: https://www.carnegiediner.com/.

MIFUNE New York (Midtown East) The Michelin-recognized Japanese restaurant that focuses on modern Washoku cuisine, has officially opened their outdoor patio and launched a new Bistro menu. Constructed by Executive Chef's Yuu Shimano and Tomohiro Urata, the menu features dishes such as Octopus Frites, served with a green bean salad tossed in a Japanese onion dressing and a roasted red pepper-yuzu kosho sauce; and Squid Ink Seafood Bouillabaisse Rice, topped with a medley of vegetables and seafood like shrimp, octopus and clams, and decorated with dollops of creamy lobster aioli. Mixologist Shingo Gokan's cocktails pair beautifully with the menu with choices like Stray Dog (gin, Skinos Mastiha liqueur, cucumber, pineapple and lemongrass). The Patio menu is also available for delivery and takeout. A special Friday Only menu includes options such as 18-Couse Tasting Menu, which serves 2 or 3 people for $120. Visit: https://mifune-restaurant.com/

UN Plaza Garden (Midtown East) The UN Plaza Grill now has a beautiful pop-up space for al fresco dining with their UN Plaza Garden. The casually elegant venue features a park like setting overlooking Dag Hammerskjold Plaza and the UN grounds with the impressive City Island skyline beyond. There is an approachable range of prices with menu items that include a mini-burger with grilled onions, pickle and homemade BBQ sauce or a tuna taco with a hand-crafted flour taco, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, and mango salsa. Enjoy their Chicken Paillard or indulge in their Center Cut Ribeye for Two with mixed greens and hand-cut fries. Visit: http://www.unplazagrill.com/.

Utsav (Times Square) The beloved restaurant features outdoor seating in front of the iconic Roundabout Theater. The Indian ala carte menu is available for lunch and dinner and includes options like Fish Tikka, a Filet of Bass with coconut sauce and fresh herbs, Tandoori Lamb Chops and more. The restaurant celebrated its 20th Anniversary this year and is open from 12pm to 3pm and 5:00pm to 9:30pm Monday to Friday. Visit: https://www.utsavny.com/.

Cantina Rooftop (Hell's Kitchen) The restaurant has literally "raised the roof" on covered outdoor dining with multicolored, floating umbrellas that shine rainbows onto guests as they dine on dishes prepared by Executive Chef Saul Montiel. You'll feel in "vacay mode" with live music by DJ Javi and Cantina's new summer menu. It features everything from a refreshing Watermelon Salad to a variety of tacos, filling entrees and desserts. Dishes can be enjoyed alongside their famous Don Julio Skull Margarita or another popular beverage off their cocktail menu. Visit: https://cantinarooftop.com/.

Kings of Kobe (Hell's Kitchen) When you're in the mood for craft burgers, hot dogs with creative toppings, an array of delectable sides, this is your destination. Kings of Kobe has a beverage program that includes beer, wine and artisanal cocktails. While the restaurant specializes in American Wagyu beef burgers and hot dogs, they also serve sandwiches, salads, and sweets. There are menu items for all tastes and styles. Kings of Kobe now has a spacious outdoor patio that is ideal for having a meal. Visit: https://www.kingsofkobe.com/.

MENO (West Village) The specialty East meets West tea and coffee house that has officially opened its doors. The tea house was conceptualized by the newest rising star hospitality group OTTA Management in partnership with Urban Tea Inc. and it is the first oversea tea house in their U.S. expansion plan. The menu features Coffee Meets Juices with options like Twilight (lemon juice and coffee) and PPAP (pineapple juice and coffee); Dark Teas, which have undergone microbial fermentation for up to eight years with choices such as Penta Kill (dark milk tea, herbal jelly, boba, red bean, oats and raisin); Fresh Milk Teas including Blooming (peach flavored oolong tea, milk, whipped cream and pecans); and Cheese Foam Fruit Teas, which are made with fruit slushies mixed and fine green tea, topped with a frothy layer of milk and cream cheese and sprinkled with salt. MENO provides an outdoor seating area at the front of the tea house and is available for takeout and delivery. Visit: https://www.menonyc.com/

Extra Virgin (West Village) The beloved West Village restaurant that has been serving their neighborhood for 16 years offers a picturesque outdoor dining area, in which the tables are set six feet apart and cute little trees are expertly placed between each table. The all-day menu, crafted by Executive Chef Joey Fortunato features a playful medley of Italian, French and Mediterranean dishes. Options include Spicy Shrimp Tacos with a chile lime aioli, pineapple salsa, avocado, jicama slaw, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño and their Mushroom Crusted Virgin Chicken, made with a juicy chicken breast coated in a mixture of different mushrooms and served with a sweet pea risotto, cipollini onions and truffle broth. Cocktails can't be missed with their Hampton's Favorite BBC (Bailey's Banana Colada). Extra Virgin is also available for delivery and takeout. Visit: https://extravirginrestaurant.com/.

Ed's Lobster Bar (SoHo) With summer in full gear, you can satisfy your cravings for delectable lobster rolls and so much more at Ed's Lobster Bar. Their outdoor dining space on Lafayette Street is a welcoming downtown spot. Join them for Happy Hour specials everyday from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with $5 drafts and $8 cocktails with any of their delicious food items. The restaurant is open Monday to Sunday from 11:00 am to 9:30 pm. Visit: https://www.lobsterbarnyc.com/.

Strangeways (Williamsburg, Brooklyn) The lush new garden restaurant from chef Ken Addington of Five Leaves, Picholine, Town, Eight Mile Creek, and Soho Diner is now open. Addington reunited with Australian restaurateur Jamie Webb on the project, which features a 1700 square foot outdoor dining space with design from Manscapers. Strangeways offers a wide-ranging menu of eclectic dishes from Addington, as well as frozen drinks and cocktails from Shannon Tebay and a wine list from Nate Lithgow. Visit: https://www.strangewaysbklyn.com/.

