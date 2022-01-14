DATE NIGHT-Destinations to Know About

We all know what makes a perfect date location. Some of the ideal elements are privacy, an inviting ambience, great service and a top-notch beverage program. The New York City dating scene is better than ever and offers terrific options. From fun and flirty to sultry and classic, the location of a romantic night can make or break your experience.

Check out these four date night destinations that are ideal for winter.

The Crown

Snuggle up with a first (or forever) date atop Hotel 50 Bowery at The Crown. With lo-fi hip hop and cozy couches - enjoy seasonal and classic cocktails with stunning views of Downtown Manhattan, impressive for any date. With light Asian-inspired bites and chic yet calming décor, this hot-spot is the place to be.

The Campbell

Privately tucked into Grand Central Station, The Campbell transports you and your date back to the 1920's complete with classic décor, ambient lighting and live jazz on Saturday nights. The sultry velvet tufted lounge offers delectable appetizers to complement their thoughtfully curated timeless cocktails. Listen to live jazz on Saturday nights or stop in for an after-work happy hour. The Campbell is the perfect spot to get to know someone special.

Mr. Purple

This it-spot of the lower east side is the perfect place to impress your date or spice things up in your relationship. This winter you can cozy up under the fur-lined blankets in the Veuve Clicquot Winter Chalet pop-up at Mr. Purple. Step into a larger-than-life heated snow globe atop the 15th floor of Hotel Indigo complete with chalet décor, a custom Veuve Clicquot champagne bar, and ambient lighting. This once-in-a-lifetime experience is sure to impress.

Nearly Ninth

With signature and seasonal cocktails, great food, smooth live jazz performed weekly by Bobby Katz Trio and cozy lounges, Nearly Ninth located inside the Arlo Midtown offers a sophisticated date spot, perfect for a first-meet. The clean and classic décor is city-chic while the comfortable couches let guests relax and enjoy private conversations in any of their three spaces: the side-walk level bar, private lounge and rooftop space.

Photo Credit: Gerber Group.