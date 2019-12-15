DASH Products and their Deals for Holiday Gifts to Delight Home Cooks and Many More

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Happy gifting! There's still plenty of time to shop for great items by Dash, the company well-known for fine, exciting products for home cooks. They have small appliances that make it easy and convenient to prepare and enjoy delicious, healthy foods at home. Check out all of the wonderful items that are available this holiday season at a wide variety of price points. We are sure that you have someone in mind that will be pleased to receive a gift by Dash. Each of the products we have listed has a purchase link so to make your shopping easy and many of them now have special sale prices. You can also look for Dash at fine retailers nationwide.

LAST MINUTE GIFT OPTIONS UNDER $50:

NEW! Dash Safe Slice Mandoline: $49.99 Available in Gray, Aqua, and Green

*Amazon Best Deal 40-percent-off marked down to $29.99 from $49.99 until Dec.24

The new safe slice mandoline's unique design prevents your hands from ever going near the built-in blades providing a safer way to cut like a pro making prep work quick and easy. Also offers julienne, matchstick and dicing options.

NEW! Dash Mini Pie Maker: $34.99 Available in Aqua and Red

*On sale at Kohl's 35-percent-off marked down to $16.99 from $29.99 until Dec. 25

Make delicious, single-serving mini pies on your countertop with the Dash Mini Pie Maker! From sweet pies to breakfast quiches and chicken pot pies, the Mini Pie Maker will do it all including a circular Crust Cutter.

NEW! Dash Egg Bite Maker: $19.99 Available in Aqua, Red, Black

One-of-a-kind product from the company who made the beloved egg cooker. Perfect for quickly preparing protein-packed meals, the handy Dash Egg Bite Maker helps you easily make flavorful egg bites with four silicone cups that precisely release eggs to create the perfect shape. Also available on Amazon .

NEW! Dash Wonderful Mini Waffle Cookbook: $9.99

The Dash Wonderful Mini Waffle Cookbook allows you to explore gluten-free, vegan, and paleo recipes with over 75 waffle recipes.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker: $14.99 Available in Black, Aqua, Gray, Pink, Heart-shaped, Pumpkin- shaped, White, etc.

*Limited Amazon sale 33-percent-off marked down to $9.99 from $14.99

The mini waffle can make anything from breakfast waffles, paninis and even the keto favorite chaffle, an egg and cheese waffle, in minutes.

Dash Express Egg Cooker: $19.95 Available in Yellow, White, Aqua, and Black

The Dash Express Egg Cooker allows you to make 7 boiled eggs, 2 poached eggs, or one individual omelet in minutes with all trays fitting comfortably under the lid for the compact store. You can also do an upgrade to the previously sold Dash Rapid Egg Cooker.

LAST MINUTE GIFT OPTIONS OVER $50

NEW! Dash Chef Series Air Fryer Oven: Starting at $179.99 Available in Graphite and Stainless Steel

*Amazon sale 30-percent-off marked down to $125.99 from $179.99 all December long

All-in-one countertop tool with seven versatile functions providing all the features of a countertop convection oven with the benefits of an air fryer. Its large 23-L capacity makes it perfect for families, entertaining during the holidays, and more. Using air crisp technology, the air fryer oven can help reduce added fat by 70-80%, without sacrificing flavor.

Dash Deluxe Air Fryer 6qt: $99.99 Available in Aqua, Black, Red, White

*Limited Amazon sale 20-percent-off marked down to $79.99 from $99.99

Dash deluxe air fryer uses air crisp technology (instead of oil) to help reduce added fat by 70-80%, without sacrificing flavor. The 6 QT capacity makes it PERFECT for families and entertaining during the holiday.

NEW! Dash Everyday Air Fryer Oven: $115.99

Six heating functions and dual thermostats provide temperature control and consistent cooking. Much like the Chef Series Air Fryer Oven, it provides the features of a countertop convection oven with the benefits of an air fryer.

For more information on all Dash products, please visit: https://www.bydash.com/shop/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dash





