Cooking Time: BUSHWICK KITCHEN Debuts Plant Based Pancake Mixes at Walmart and Delicious Recipes

Bushwick Kitchen

Apr. 7, 2021  

Bushwick Kitchen has unveiled their new plant-based pancake mix in two, easy-to-prepare flavors: Original Recipe and Cinnamon Roll. They are now available at Walmart stores nationwide. Each 20 ounce box retails for just $4.97.

Grab your fork and your appetite! Bushwick Kitchen is flipping the script on standard pancakes by making them with a custom blend of whole grains and oat milk for a hot stack of goodness. Just add water to the mixes and enjoy tasty pancakes whenever you have a craving.

Bushwick Kitchen pancakes are sure to delight at breakfast or spice up your brunches. Drizzle your pancakes with Bushwick Kitchen's signature maple syrup blends that are also available at Walmart.

Broadwayworld.com had the pleasure of attending a virtual event where we learned about Bushwick Kitchen's new pancake mixes and we were also treated to a cooking presentation by the company's R+D Chef Jason Hudson. He demonstrated two recipes, one savory and one sweet and we have them for our readers.

For more information on Bushwick Kitchen and their other fine products, please visit: https://bushwickkitchen.com/.

Photo and Image Credit: Courtesy of Bushwick Kitchen


From This Author Marina Kennedy