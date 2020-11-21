Cider Inspired COCKTAIL RECIPES to Top off Your Fall Celebrations

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

We love the fall season that is highlighted by Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving celebrations. The flavors of pumpkin spice and the fragrance of cinnamon give you the feeling of warmth and comfort. What better way to cozy up this season than with spiked cider beverage?

We have four cider inspired cocktail recipes for our readers that are crafted with some of the best rum, tequila, whiskey and vodka brands that include Diplomatico Mantuano Rum , Partida Añejo Tequila , Wemyss Spice King Whisky, and Broken Shed Vodka .

These are perfect for a pleasant night at home, a holiday celebration, or for enjoying as we head into the winter days. Stock your bar, gather your ingredients, and enjoy.

Zesty Diplo Cider

-2 oz Diplomatico Mantuano Rum

-¾ cups water

-lemon spice tea bag

-1 oz apple cider

-1 tbsp brown sugar

-cinnamon stick

-lemon slice

Method: Bring water to boil in saucepan; toss in lemon spice tea bag; steep for 5 minutes; remove bag and stir in sugar, apple cider, Diplomatico Mantuano Rum, and cinnamon stick. Heat just to steaming; garnish with cinnamon stick and lemon slice. Optional: add ½ tsp of butter to mug.

Heated Affair

-2 oz Partida Añejo Tequila

-6 oz Hot Spiced Apple Cider

-Heavy Cream

Method: In a small warm wine glass, add Tequila and hot apple cider. Float heavy cream. Garnish with grated fresh nutmeg over cream.

Spice on Ice

-1 ¾ oz. Wemyss Spice King Whisky

-1 ¾ oz. Apple Cider

-1 ¾ oz. Fever Tree Ginger Ale

Method: In the glass build over broken block ice and stir with a swizzle. Garnish: Caramelized apple crisp and straw

Pumpkin Apple Cider

-2 oz Broken Shed Vodka from New Zealand

-1½ oz apple cider

-1 oz Re'al, Pumpkin Puree Infused Syrup

Method: Add all ingredients to the shaker with ice. Shake, strain and pour into martini glass. Garnish rim glass with crushed Graham Crackers.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Brands

Related Articles