Chef Spotlight: Salvo Lo Castro of CASASALVO in SoHo

CASASALVO has recently opened in the heart of SoHo. Founded by Chef Salvo Lo Castro, whose other concepts include four popular CASASALVO cafés across Manhattan, comes a brand-new Italian-Mediterranean concept. Chef Salvo, who has formerly cooked at Italy’s most prestigious hotels in Taormina, as well as for Italian presidents, Popes, and world-renowned celebrities, has created a menu of generational family recipes with Mediterranean influences from North Africa, Greece, Malta, Spain, and beyond.

We had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Salvo about his background, career and CASASALVO for our "Chef Spotlight."

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

Growing up in Catania, my afternoons were always spent with my grandparents, each side of the family offering a different flavor of tradition. My paternal grandfather, Grandpa Nino, cultivated hazelnuts, while my maternal grandparents ran a rotisserie in Malvagna. At school, I’d watch the clock, wanting to escape into their world of food. The kitchen quickly became my favorite place in the world. By the age of 12, I left home to start working at Gatto Blu in Linguaglossa, and from that moment on, I never looked back.

Who were some of your career mentors?

My first true mentor was my maternal grandfather, Orazio. Every day after school, I’d head straight to the kitchen to cook with him, learning techniques passed down through generations of our family. He shared not just recipes, but stories, traditions, and the soul of Sicilian cooking. As I moved into professional kitchens, I found new role models, but none as influential as Orazio, the man who first sparked my passion for cooking and set me on the path I still follow today.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

Italian cuisine is in my blood, but my cooking is deeply inspired by the broader Mediterranean. I’m drawn to the clean, fresh ingredients found in the kitchens of Spain, Greece, Malta, and beyond. Over time, I fell in love with weaving those influences into my own culinary style. I also enjoy experimenting with the bold, aromatic spices of North African cuisine because they add an exciting layer of depth and complexity. One technique I often use is bronzing pasta, which creates a porous texture that allows the sauce to cling more effectively, enhancing both flavor and mouthfeel.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

What defines me as a chef is my ability to blend flavors from different cultures while keeping the heart of Italian cuisine alive. I love reinventing classic dishes, creating something familiar, but with a twist that surprises. Some of my signature plates include a Mediterranean-style ceviche, a take on a classic Peruvian dish, and Fettuccine CASASALVO with a pink ragù. Then there's my Gnocchi ai Sei Formaggi, honestly, it’s hard to choose just a few favorites. Each dish tells part of my story.

What is your favorite meal or meals?

It’s hard to choose just one favorite. I love a perfectly cooked filet mignon, medium rare, or a rigatoni with ricotta and eggplant is a personal favorite. And for dessert, it's always chocolate ice cream, no matter the season.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

CASASALVO is my first New York City restaurant. This new venture is on Spring Street in SoHo, blending my passion for hospitality with my distinctive avant-garde Italian cuisine. I blend my generational family recipes with Mediterranean influences from North Africa, Greece, Malta, Spain, and beyond, resulting in an ingredient-driven experience that’s both bold and unpretentious.

CASASALVO is located 195 Spring St, New York, NY 10012. For menus, hours or operation, and more information, please visit HERE and call 212.334.1013. Follow on social media @casasalvonyc.

Photo Credit: Chef Salvo Lo Castro