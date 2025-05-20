Chef Spotlight: Pastry Chef, Kelvin Chia of REVELL HALL in Burlington County, NJ

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kelvin Chia is a pastry chef redefining modern desserts by celebrating Southeast Asia’s terroir through French patisserie.

His approach is simple: luxury should taste like home. By sourcing hyper-local ingredients—Cameron Highlands Chitose strawberries instead of imported berries, Malaysia coconut, and herbs like pandan, Thai basil, and hibiscus—he crafts desserts that are both nostalgic and groundbreaking. Picture a Choux au Craquelin with Thai Basil cremeux, date puddings soaked with Gula Melaka sauce, or a Tarte Tatin made with Malaysia growned pineapples.

For Kelvin, sustainability is non-negotiable; every bite proves that world-class desserts can—and should—honor their origins. He will soon be the Pastry Chef at the upcoming restaurant Revell Hall in Historic Burlington, New Jersey which will open late June.

Broadwayworld had the opportunity to interview pastry chef, Kelvin Chia about his career for our "Chef Spotlight."

Who were some of your career mentors?

Throughout my career, Chef Joseph Sergentakis has been the best mentor. He demonstrates excellent mentoring, massive ingredient knowledge, diverse flavor profiles, and generous appreciation that mistakes are normal. This has, at least somewhat, influenced how I progress professionally and even inspired me to aspire to be someone like him.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

Chinese, Malay, Thai, and Nyonya. I adore ingredients that best embody a culture, like peach gum, makrut lime, lemongrass, spices, etc. I enjoy transforming these unique components into sophisticated dessert recipes. Not when I put chili to the dish, but it makes people feel warm, surprised, and occasionally moved to tears!

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

In my opinion, the extensive use of regional ingredients, which encourages smaller carbon footprints, and the display of numerous cultural hues that are genuinely unique to me as a Malaysian set my work apart from that of the majority of pastry chefs in the world.

What is your favorite meal or meals?

Chinese! Steamed dumplings and even a basic homemade Chinese herbal chicken soup always make me feel at home and warm my heart.

Tell us a little bit about your restaurant experience for our readers.

After multiple interviews and auditions with the Executive Chef of Chatham Bars Inn, I was fortunate enough to be selected among my classmates in 2012 to travel overseas for a year-long culinary apprenticeship in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Executive Pastry Chef Stephen Jones led the pastry kitchen where I received my training. There, I was introduced to innovative pastry ingredients and methods that I had never seen in the Asian market, which completely amazed me.

I returned to Malaysia in 2013 (with a slight accent, haha). I started working for a local company run by Johnny Fua and Sherson Lian, two well-known chefs in the town. They co-hosted the Asian Food Channel's "Great Dinners of the World" and "Reality Bites" the cooking shows. In the latter, I was mentioned, though obviously not as a part of the main cast. For three years, I worked for them at the restaurant "Elegantology by Martell," which unfortunately closed after a year. After that, I worked full-time for Chef Sherson, helping him with a handful of cooking shows, including "Family Kitchen" and "5 Rencah 5 Rasa," which both aired on the Asian Foods Channel. In 2015, I also assisted in the opening of "Hello!" a casual dining concept restaurant. I've also worked with them on a few food styling projects for well-known companies like Wall's Ice Cream and McDonald's.

In order to improve my pastry skills, I moved to Singapore in 2016 from Malaysia. A bistro-style restaurant named Horizon Bistronomy was my first employer, but it's not worth mentioning because it closed six months after I started working there. Then, in November of that year, I started working at "Cé La Vi Restaurant & Bar". I have been assigned to a wok station, but I have no idea how to operate one! Even though it was a really terrible experience, I made it through. After Chef Joey came in 2018 and completely reorganized the kitchen brigade, I eventually relocated to the pastry station -phew! It felt like a home-run after all! After then, I advanced from commis to pastry chef until leaving the company in December 2021.

I worked as the head pastry chef at a brand-new business called "67 Pall Mall Singapore" in 2022 and took part in their opening. Founded in London, this esteemed wine member's club is the first overseas branch they have invested in. I've created a lot of desserts over the last three years, and some of them have become the club's signature. I had the honor to work closely with Richard Hemming, our Master of Wine, in 2023 on the club's third wine pairing series cookbook, "Wine & The Food of Asia," which was released in October 2024.

This year, I'm spending more time with industrial brands like Elle & Vire and Norohy Vanilla, which are well-known to most professional chefs. Around the third or fourth quarter of the year, these collaborations will be widely publicized on social media.

Revell Hall is located at 219 High Street, Burlington, NJ 08016. The venue will be open for business in late June. For more information and updates, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Revell Hall

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 16% Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 15% Ragtime - New York City Center - 12% Vote Now!