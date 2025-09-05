Chef Spotlight: Chefs Spotlight for Chef Yip Chi Ho of SAKU HOBOKEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Located in the heart of Hoboken Saku is a modern Asian Fusion restaurant with innovative sushi, eclectic cocktails, an extensive Sake menu, as well as wine, beer, and Japanese Whisky. The modern Japanese restaurant makes a perfect date night, a local favorite, as well as a perfect spot for family and friends. The kitchen is helmed by Chef Yip Chi Ho, known to many as Chef Edie, whose creativity is evident in every dish that is served. Saku Hoboken offers Saku daily drink and nightly food specials along with sushi rolling classes.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Yip Chi Ho about his career and Saku Hoboken for our "Chef Spotlight."

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

I grew up in Hong Kong, where food is such an important part of daily life and culture. As a child, I was fascinated watching family meals come together, especially how much care and attention went into even the simplest dishes. That early exposure sparked my curiosity, and by the time I moved to the U.S. nearly 30 years ago, I knew food would be my lifelong passion.

Who were some of your career mentors?

My greatest mentor was Sensei Ken, a master chef from Japan. He taught me not only the techniques of Japanese cuisine but also the philosophy behind it—precision, respect for ingredients, and creating food with soul. His guidance continues to inspire me every day. Along the way, I’ve also learned from fellow chefs in the high-energy kitchens of New York City, where I honed my skills under tremendous pressure.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

Japanese cuisine is at the heart of everything I do. I deeply respect its traditions and techniques, but I also love weaving in creativity and playful twists to surprise guests. Beyond Japanese food, my Hong Kong roots and time in New York exposed me to a wide range of flavors and styles, which influence how I approach balance, presentation, and innovation.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

I would say my ability to blend tradition with creativity. I stay true to Japanese techniques but enjoy reimagining dishes in ways that feel fun and approachable. At Saku, you’ll find signature creations like Dude, Where’s My Roll, Purple Rain, Crunch Drunk Love, Mango Me Crazy, and Udon Alla Sake. These dishes reflect my belief that sushi can be both artful and playful—delicious, but also memorable and unexpected.

What is your favorite meal or meals?

I love a beautifully balanced sashimi plate—it’s pure, clean, and a true test of a chef’s skill. At the same time, I enjoy comfort dishes like noodles, which allow me to be creative while still keeping things soulful and satisfying.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Saku is a modern Japanese restaurant in Hoboken that I opened with my partner Daniel Grey. Our vision was to bring high-level Japanese cuisine to New Jersey but with a playful, welcoming twist. The menu blends traditional sushi techniques with creative, seasonal rolls and inspired dishes that surprise and delight. We want our guests to not just have a meal, but to experience Japanese culture, artistry, and fun in every bite. For the past eight years, Saku has been my culinary home, and I love connecting with our guests and seeing their reactions as they try something new.

Saku Hoboken is located at 936 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ 07030. For more information, menus, hours and hours of operation, please visit www.sakuhoboken.com and call 201.942.3956.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Saku Hoboken