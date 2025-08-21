Chef Spotlight: Chef Jorge Dionicio of KANSHA on the Upper East Side

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Originally from Peru, immigrated to the U.S. in 2002. He began his career at UCHI in Austin, Texas, where he started his love affair with Japanese cuisine. He then traveled to Japan to perfect his sushi craft at the World Sushi Skills Institute, where he received the Kuro Obi (black belt) certification in sushi-making.

A seasoned industry veteran, Chef Dionicio has honed his skills alongside acclaimed Japanese chefs at prestigious establishments such as Morimoto, O Ya, Akashi, Hirohisa, Azabu, and most recently, Sushi Noz. Now, he is bringing his passion for Japanese cuisine and his Peruvian heritage to the Nikkei menu.

He also competed in and placed 7th in Tokyo’s renowned World Sushi Cup before returning to Peru to stage at Cala, voted one of the top five restaurants in Peru, and Maidoin Lima, Peru, known for its Nikkei cuisine. He now resides in New York City with his first solo restaurant venture, Kansha.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Dionicio about his career and Kansha for our "Chef Spotlight" feature.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

I grew up in Lima, Peru, eating ceviche almost every day and helping my mom in the kitchen. By age 12, I was cooking on my own—making plenty of mistakes, but my family still ate it, even if it wasn’t perfect. Those moments, full of flavor and laughter, are some of my best memories and the start of my lifelong love for cooking.

Who were some of your career mentors?

My first mentor was my mom, who taught me the heart of cooking. Professionally, I’ve been fortunate to learn from incredible chefs and kitchens, including Morimoto, Bouley, Sushi Azabu, Hirohisa, Akashi, and Sushi Noz. Each shaped my skills, discipline, and respect for the craft in their own unique way.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

My career has been shaped by two main influences: traditional Japanese Edomae sushi and the bold, vibrant flavors of Peruvian cuisine. Japanese technique taught me discipline, precision, and deep respect for ingredients, while my Peruvian roots bring brightness, spice, and heart to my cooking. At Kansha, these worlds meet in a way that feels authentic to who I am.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

What sets my work apart is the balance between traditional Japanese techniques and the bold, vibrant flavors of Peru. At Kansha, I stay true to the discipline and precision of Edomae sushi, but express my heritage through unique touches—especially in our otsumami (small appetizers) during the omakase. One signature dish is our bluefin tuna tiradito with aji amarillo, choclo, chalaquita, and avocado, which perfectly captures this fusion. I take great care in sourcing the best fish from Japan while using Peruvian ingredients to create depth and character. This approach allows me to tell my story through each plate—tradition meeting innovation, precision meeting soul.

What is your favorite meal or meals?

A perfectly prepared ceviche takes me straight back to Lima, reminding me of my childhood. I also love simple but well-executed sushi—just the right fish, rice, and seasoning in perfect harmony. Both dishes reflect my roots: the bold, fresh flavors of Peru and the refined elegance of Japan.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Kansha is my tribute to both Peru and Japan—a place where tradition, respect, and flavor meet. We specialize in Edomae-style sushi, prepared with the precision and discipline I learned from Japanese masters, and accented with subtle Peruvian touches that reflect my heritage. Nearly all our fish comes directly from Japan, ensuring top quality and seasonality, while other ingredients highlight the vibrant flavors of Peru. Our omakase counter—crafted from beautiful hinoki wood—is intimate, with just six seats, creating a deeply personal and immersive dining experience. In our à la carte menu, guests can enjoy traditional Peruvian dishes elevated with refined Japanese techniques, offering a unique expression of both cuisines. At Kansha, “gratitude” isn’t just our name it’s the spirit behind every dish and every guest interaction.

Kansha is located at 1312 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10128. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kansha