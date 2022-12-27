Celebrate with VOTTO VINES Prosecco Selections

There's nothing more celebratory than a glass of beautiful bubbly. Votto Vines, an Italian-American family importing company, has carefully selected some Proseccos from Tenuta di Collalbrigo, a premium sparkling and still wine producer in the Prosecco area of Conegliano, Veneto region known for its innovative and sustainable practices.

Whether you need a bottle for your New Year's Eve dinner or midnight toast, there is a bubbly to toast to 2023 with, the Votto Vines way. And with all of the opportunities to gather and celebrate this winter, you can be sure that having a few extra bottles of Prosecco available will be very welcome.

For those looking for a classy touch:

Tenuta di Collalbrigo Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Brut - This Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG is sourced from the heart of this prized appellation-the hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene. Characterized by an appealing light straw yellow color, this Prosecco offers a sophisticated bouquet of white flowers and golden apple. Persistent and refined bubbles make this sparkler suitable for the most special occasions with loved ones.

For those who will never lose the bartender's fever:

Tenuta di Collalbrigo Prosecco DOC Brut - Glera grapes cultivated in the Treviso province of Veneto, Italy bring this Prosecco DOC to life. Floral aromas greet the nose, while the palate unfolds with notes of honeysuckle and stone fruit (think pear and peach). This cheerful Prosecco is a perfect accompaniment for any holiday cocktail that calls for a spritz - even a negroni sbagliato.

For those interested in a different type of 'Dry January':

Alberigo Prosecco DOC Extra Dry - This stand-out Prosecco DOC Extra Dry is where you'll find the lively yet refined bubbles. Hints of citrus zest, quince and lychee will greet your senses, while the refreshing and juicy palate will keep the taste buds craving more. It's an easy selection to get all of your guests in the #pourmeanotherglass mode before the ball drops.

For more information on Votto Vines, please visit http://www.vottovines.com/ .

Lead Photo Credit: Mike Votto, President and CEO of Votto Vines-Courtesy of Votto Vines