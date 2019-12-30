Celebrate BOULTON & WATT'S 7th Birthday on 1/7

Boulton & Watt's 7th Birthday party is happening on Tuesday, January 7th at 7 p.m. The restaurant will be celebrating 7 successful years in business at 5 Avenue A. Guests are invited to come on down to the corner of Avenue A and Houston Street to join in on the party



Treat yo'self to $7 food and drink specials for the occasion, including Guacamole & Chips, Mac & Cheese, Chicken Sliders and Quinoa Salad. What could be better on a Tuesday night in NYC than that?

All specialty cocktails, well drinks, beer, and wine will also be only $7. In honor of year number 7, there will be lots of games to test your luck. Grab your friends and toast to another incredible year at Boulton & Watt.

Boulton & Watt is located at 5 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009. For more information, hours of operation, and their full menu, please visit http://boultonandwattnyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Boulton & Watt





