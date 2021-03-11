CURRY UP NOW Give Away for Local Teachers on Tuesdays 3/16 to 5/25

What: Every Tuesday from March 16 to May 25, local teachers and school staff are invited to visit Curry Up Now for a free bowl or burrito.*



Known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, Curry Up Now serves one-of-a-kind takes on Indian street foods - from Tikka Masala Burritos to Deconstructed Samosas. Traditional favorites include Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls and Family Style Entrees that create the perfect spread for the whole family.



When: Teacher Tuesdays: Every Tuesday from March 16 - May 25, 2021 (school ID required)

Where: 91 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Why: "I am of the opinion that teachers make the biggest impact on current and future generations and have been the unsung heroes during this pandemic," said Akash Kapoor, Founder and CEO, Curry Up Now. "Whether these dedicated educators are teaching virtually or returning to the classroom, giving them a delicious, hot meal every week during the spring semester is one way we can show a small token of our appreciation."

How to Order: Visit a participating Curry Up Now location, place your order, identify yourself as an educator and show your school ID.

About: Curry Up Now was established in 2009 by husband and wife team Akash and Rana Kapoor, and ably supported by co-founder and now Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. The concept, which is known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, has been recognized in publications such as Zagat: '5 Hottest Fast-Casual Chains,' EATER SF: 'SF's Best Indian Restaurants,' 7x7: '100 Things To Eat Before You Die,' QSR: 'The 40/40 List,' Fast Casual: 'Top 100 Movers & Shakers,' Nation's Restaurant News: '2018 Breakout Brand,' and International Council of Shopping Centers: 'Hot Food & Beverage Chain.' Curry Up Now currently operates 13 brick-and-mortars and three food trucks nationwide, and has both corporate and franchised units in development across California, New Jersey, Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Texas and Indiana.

To get $5 off their first order, receive exclusive offers and earn free menu items, customers can download the Curry Up Now app and sign up for the rewards program at www.curryupnow.com/rewards. Keep up with the latest menu items, events and special offers by following @CurryUpNow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. To learn more about Curry Up Now franchising opportunities, visit www.fransmart.com/curryupnow. For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com.

*One free burrito or bowl per person, per visit. Valid for in-person orders only with school ID. Tuesdays from March 16, 2021 - May 25, 2021, only. While supplies last.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Curry Up Now