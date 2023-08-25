CRISP & GREEN Continues National Expansion with First NYC Location

Editor’s Note:  Stay tuned to Broadwayworld Food and Wine.  We will be experiencing CRISP & GREEN and telling our readers all about it!

Located in Manhattan’s Nomad neighborhood, CRISP & GREEN finally brought its “Living Crisp” movement to NYC this summer. Founded by wellness-industry veteran Steele Smiley, the company not only serves healthy, scratch-made food in a convenient setting, but also provides regular complimentary fitness programming to its guests by partnering with instructors from each community it opens inThrough its mix of healthy meals and physical exercise, the brand aims to promote a culture of living and eating well, or “Living Crisp.” 

“Entering into New York City is a huge moment for any brand. For us, this is an incredible opportunity to lean into our core mission and show this influential community why CRISP & GREEN is different and not just another fast-casual restaurant.” said Steele Smiley, Founder and Executive Chairman of CRISP & GREEN and its parent company STEELE BRANDS. “Not only are we introducing our chef-crafted food as a great healthy option for active New Yorkers, but we’re creating a unique guest experience through our ongoing complimentary wellness events hosted on our rooftop. This unique element, along with our emphasis on hospitality, is what will make us a neighborhood staple.”

A first for the company, CRISP & GREEN’s Nomad location will boast a spacious rooftop space for diners to enjoy and for fitness classes to be held. Guests can choose from an assortment of signature salads and grain bowls, smoothies, acai bowls, and breakfast options. All menu items are customizable providing options for a wide variety of tastes and preferences. 

Founded in 2016, the restaurant is currently in its most significant expansion period yet with a goal of 50 locations slated to open across 20 states before the end of 2023. Helping to fuel the company’s rapid growth is their franchising model. CRISP & GREEN partners with like-minded individuals who are passionate about bringing fantastic food to the communities they live in.  

“Bringing CRISP & GREEN to our neighbors is something we’ve been wanting to do for a long time and finding the perfect location was key. The Nomad district is perfect with its active community that’s always looking for something healthy,” said Franchise Partner and Nomad resident. “We’re  so excited to offer our community something different with this fantastic food and our wellness events. We know that our restaurant will quickly become a lively hub for residents and visitors alike!” 

CRISP & GREEN’S first ever New York location is located at 1145 Broadway, New York, NY 10001 and serves Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner daily. For more information on the brand, visit www.crispandgreen.com and follow @crispandgreen on Instagram and Facebook.     

Photo Credit: courtesy of CRISP & GREEN



