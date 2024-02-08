CREAMLINE Offers Special Seasonal Milkshake

CREAMLINE Offers Special Seasonal Milkshake

By: Feb. 08, 2024

Creamline, the Farm-Sourced American classics restaurant in partnership with Ronnybrook Farm, will be continuing their collaborations with the iconic Economy Candy for a series of limited edition milkshakes throughout the year. These two beloved New York City brands, both of which have locations within Chelsea Market, are teaming up to create candy-filled milkshakes celebrating timely moments.  

To kick off the year from February 9 - 29th, Creamline is offering a Valentine’s Day Chocolate Covered Strawberry Milkshake, a Ronnybrook Farm milkshake made with strawberries from Phillips Farm, with housemade chocolate fudge and candy conversation hearts from Economy Candy.

Additional collaborative milkshakes will be rolled out throughout the year, including a Saint Patrick’s Day Mint Milkshake, Easter Malted Cadbury Egg Milkshake, Pride Month Freeze Dried Skittles Milkshake, Fourth of July Pop Rocks Milkshake, Halloween Trick or Treat Milkshake, and many other surprises. 

In  partnership with the beloved Ronnybrook Farm, Creamline’s chef/owner Harris Mayer and his partner Nick Contess, work with local farmers and purveyors - based exclusively in New York State  that only sell the highest quality ingredients to create their chef-driven menu of casual favorites, including burgers, chicken sandwiches (like their cult favorite honey butter fried chicken sandwich), grilled cheese, milkshakes, and more. 

The Valentine’s Day Chocolate Covered Strawberry Milkshake with Conversation Hearts will be available at the original Chelsea location as well as the recently opened Mondrian Park Avenue popup. 

For more information on Creamline and locations, please visit https://www.creamlinenyc.com/

Photo Credit: Provided by Creamline



