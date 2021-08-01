CRAFT HALL Unleashes Philly's Only Dog Park and Beer Garden

Philadelphia's largest restaurant has a major expansion outside with the addition of the city's only hybrid dog park and beer garden. Craft Hall has announced "Unleashed Bark and Beer" and "Puppy Porch" that opened on July 30th located at 901 N. Delaware Avenue. Dog owners and their four-legged friends are invited to enjoy the dog days of summer in the new off-leash dog park, beer garden and dog-friendly dining patio.

Unleashed features 2,000+ square feet of fenced in, secured park space. Beer, wine, cocktails, themed cocktails and new dog cocktails will be available. Guests place their contactless order using a QR code on their phone. Servers will bring beverage orders to the dog park's front gate. For the full dining experience with the doggos, head next door to Puppy Porch for dog-friendly dining with tables and seating for 40+ guests. Unleashed and Puppy Porch will have identical operating hours to Craft Hall, which are Friday 4:00pm to 11:00pm; Saturday, 11:00am to 11:00pm; and Sunday, 11:00am to 10:00pm. Craft Hall team will return to operating Wednesday to Sunday come August. For more information, visit www.crafthallphilly.com and call 267-297-2072. Engage and keep up with menus, specials, hours and more by following @crafthallphilly on Instagram and Facebook.



"FCM Hospitality is proud to announce our new dog park and beer garden outside of Craft Hall," said owner Avram Hornik. "During the pandemic, everyone was stuck at home. People everywhere spent more time with their pets than they got to spend with most humans. Now, more than ever, these pets have become like a member of the family. We opened Craft Hall to be a place for parents and children of all ages. Adding our four-legged family members at this point just seems like the right thing to do."



He added, "I always found that when I had a dog, I loved heading to the dog park because it was a great place to socialize and spend time with likeminded people. In beer gardens you get the same type of atmosphere. Now, we can combine those two places. I can not think of a better way to use the space."



Unleashed Bark and Beer has opened as Philadelphia's only official dog park and beer garden hybrid, allowing dogs to frolic while owners sit and sip. The park features 2,000+ feet of fenced-in, secured space where well-behaved dogs can run free off their leash. Unleashed features upcycled turf reposed from Alvernia University. Guests will still be able to find the yard markers when visiting. Other features include seating, beer garden lighting, fresh water, dog bowls, disposable bags and other details.



For thirst-quenching beverages, owners can order for themselves and their doggos through a special QR code on their phone. Beverage orders are delivered to the front of the dog park for pick-up from a server. For humans, look for a full selection of freshly brewed beers from Mainstay Independent, along with a full bar including wine, liquor, cocktails - and new dog-themed cocktails and mocktails. For four-legged companions, look for Dogua Fresca (Dog Cocktails) featuring dog-friendly drinks made with fresh fruit or vegetables, blended with coconut water. Additionally, award-winning Lost Bread Co. will be baking and offering their special dog bones for purchase as well.



The dog-themed opening menu features these theme items, in addition to other selections:



New Cocktails for the Humans



* Peach BARKarita (Patron silver, triple sec, fresh lime juice, peach puree)

* American Mutt (Tito's, fresh lime juice, ginger beer)

* Virgin Colada and Cucumber Fresca (Mocktails for all ages)



New Dog Cocktails Dogua Fresca



Barkberry - Blueberry

Puppy Colada - Pineapple

Puppy Power Smoothie - Veggie Smoothie with carrots, green beans, spinach and cucumber



Dog Snacks

Dog Bones made by Lost Bread Co.



All dog-friendly drinks are made with fresh fruit or vegetables, and they are blended with Coconut water until smooth. All rind or seeds that may be unsafe for doggos are removed prior to blending. They are served as an 8oz mixture to add to the dog's water dish. Look for a rotating selection of dog cocktails coming each week.



All of the human and dog special cocktails will be featured on the monthly "Unleashed Yappy Hour" menu, every last Friday of the month, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. FCM Hospitality will donate $1 from each of these cocktails to a rotating dog-related charity during Yappy Hour. The charity will also be on hand with adoptable pups. Yappy Hour starts this Friday, July 30th, with Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA), starting at 4:00pm.



After a trip around the yard at Unleashed, head next door for dinner at the Puppy Porch at Craft Hall, featuring tables and seating for 40 guests. Puppy Porch is located right next to Craft, and just a few feet from the entrance to Unleashed. Puppy Porch has its own private outdoor entrance where dogs and humans can check in for their table. For beverages, look for all the same special human and dog cocktails as Unleashed, plus Craft Hall's extensive beer, wine and cocktail menu. From the kitchen, look for a delectable menu of BBQ ranging from classic smoked brisket to harissa rubbed eggplant, along with delicious pizzas using dough prepared on premise by Lost Bread Co.



Craft Hall's new extended areas open just in time for the introduction of Mainstay Independent Brewing's newest year-round beer, Gratuitous Haze, a hazy IPA filled with tropical fruit flavor and aroma. All of this is perfectly paired with the reopening of Craft Hall's famous pirate ship indoor playground for children, and ability to host private events of all sizes.



For the safety of its guests and staff, food is not permitted in the off-leash area of Craft Hall. Guests are welcome to dine in the patio area, both with and without a dog companion, or order to-go.



For more information, visit www.crafthallphilly.com and call 267-297-2072. Engage and keep up with menus, specials, hours and more by following @crafthallphilly on Instagram and Facebook.



ABOUT CRAFT HALL



Craft Hall is a new experiential dining, drinking, and entertainment space located on Delaware Avenue in the Northern Liberties. Designed as an "Ode to Philly" with decor inspired by the city, Craft Hall is housed in a 35,000 sq ft renovated warehouse with over 500 indoor and outdoor seats during non-pandemic times. The open concept space highlights how our bread is baked, meat is smoked, and beer is brewed, providing a unique experience, and better understanding of the craftsmanship that went into creating the food and drinks. Our menu focuses on simple American classics made with local ingredients. Craft Hall is home to Mainstay Independent Brewing Company and Lost Bread Co.



ABOUT FCM HOSPITALITY



FCM Hospitality is a Philadelphia-based hospitality and entertainment company, managing bars, restaurants, and seasonal pop-ups throughout the region. The company is owned by Avram Hornik, a leader with more than 20 years in the hospitality industry, who has developed some of the city's most popular permanent and temporary venues such as Morgan's Pier, Concourse Dance Bar, Harper's Garden, Rosy's Taco Bar, Parks on Tap, and Lola's Garden Ardmore. For more information about FCM Hospitality, visit fcmhospitality.com or call 215.568.1616.

Photo Credit: "Puppy Patio" Courtesy of FCM Hospitality and Craft Hall