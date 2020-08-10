COPALLI RUM to Celebrate National Rum Day on 8/16-New Brand Ambassadors and Cocktail Recipes

COPALLI RUM

Copalli Rum is a brand you should know about for National Rum Day happening this Sunday, August 16. They produce single estate organic rum made with three simple ingredients, sugar cane, canopy water, and yeast all sourced from their farm in heart of the rainforest in Southern Belize. Spirits aficionados can enjoy their excellent selections of white rum and barrel rested rum in cocktails, neat or over ice.

With a dedication to showcasing sustainable production as well as socially responsible and ethical operations, Copalli Rum is positioned to become a catalyst in the evolution and of the premium rum category. The company has recently made an exciting announcement. They have appointed industry veterans and renowned mixologists, Elayne Duff and Julie Reiner as the their Global Ambassadors. These appointments accompany Copalli Rum's expansion into the New York and Florida markets with Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits.

Both Julie Reiner and Elayne Duff are widely recognized in the industry for their work in reshaping the cocktail landscape. Before Duff founded on-trade consulting consultancy firm, Duff on the Rocks, she was Head Mixologist and Luxury Spirit Brand Ambassador with Diageo and has appeared on the hit show Bar Rescue. Reiner is the co-owner of award-winning NYC bars Clover Club and Leyenda, and is a published author of at-home cocktail book, The Craft Cocktail Party: Delicious Drinks for Every Occasion. In addition to running their individual businesses, Reiner and Duff will now add Global Ambassadors to their resume. As such, they will lead training and education programs for industry professionals and consumers, while partnering with bartenders across the United States to drive support for Copalli's zero impact operation and pledge for environmental sustainability.

Copalli's pledge and practice in sustainability and the Copal Tree Distillery's community support, attracted both women to want to join the leadership team, building the new brand from the rainforest of Belize. "We all need to make responsible choices when sourcing ingredients and make a real effort to reduce our carbon footprint." says Reiner. "I have a policy in life that I only work with brands that I enjoy and believe in," says Elayne Duff. "The founders of this brand are inspiring and not only believe in creating a quality product, but also taking pride in the use of only natural ingredients, employing sustainable practices, and ensuring that there is support for the local Belize community. I'm excited to play a leading role in the Copalli Mission."

Broadwayworld.com had the opportunity to find out what ambassadors, Julie Reiner and Elayne Duff's favorite cocktails are. The Copalli Rum Brand Ambassadors also shared with our readers wonderful recipes for their choice drinks.

(Photo credit: Doron Gild)

Julie Reiner commented, "It is always hard to choose just one cocktail as my favorite. My taste varies with the seasons and change in temperature. In the summertime, my favorite cocktail is a Mai Tai made with both Copalli white rum and the barrel rested rum, and in the winter time, a rum old fashioned. I love the versatility of rum in that it makes some of the most refreshing summer cocktails, but can also warm you right up when the winter freeze arrives. Copalli rums have so much flavor, and are so fun to mix with any time of the year."

Mai Tai (by Julie Reiner)

1 oz Copalli White Rum;a??1 oz Copalli Barrel Rested Rum; .5 oz Orange Curacao;a??.25 oz Orgeat;a??.75 oz fresh lime juice

Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake. Strain over crushed ice in a bucket glass. Garnish with a lime wheel, mint sprig, and an orchid.

Duff stated, "My favorite Copalli cocktail is the classic Daiquiri. It is a simple, easy, and delicious cocktail that often lacks the depth of flavor. However, because Copalli is made from 3 simple ingredients - sugar cane, water, and yeast - it allows for the natural flavors of the sugar cane to stand out. These natural vegetal notes from the cane, bring complexity and layers of character, making it the perfect rum for this drink."

Copalli White Rum Daiquiri with A Kick (by Elayne Duff)

Ingredients: 2 oz Copalli White Rum; 1⁄2 oz Rich simple syrup; 1 Jalapeño slice;a??1 oz fresh lime juice

Method: Muddle 1 slice of jalapeño inside the simple syrup, add fresh lime juice, Copalli Rum, shake with ice and double strain into a chilled Coupe glass and enjoy.

Copalli Rum is the rum of choice for National Rum Day and every day. It is currently available in the U.S. at select in-store and online retailers across the country including California, Florida and New York, and in Europe including the U.K., France, Germany, Italy and more. For more information on Copalli Rum, please visit https://copallirum.com/. Follow Copalli Rum on Facebook and Instagram @copallirum. Use hashtags #DiscoverCopalli and WhatsInYourRum.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Copalli Rum

