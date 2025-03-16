CIRCLE LINE Launches Statue at Sunset Cruise on 3/21

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Spring is just around the corner and our readers are likely to be looking for a nice excursion. In celebration of longer days and warmer weather, Circle Line, America’s Favorite Boat Ride, is thrilled to announce the return of its Statue at Sunset cruise next week!

Beginning Friday, March 21, guests will experience the breathtaking views of New York City’s infamous skyline during the most beautiful time of day – golden hour.

Statue at Sunset cruise - The 90-minute cruise boasts sunset views of Lower Manhattan, under the Brooklyn Bridge, and around the New York Harbor.

There are unparalleled views of NYC landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty; Ellis Island; One World Trade Center; NYC skyline; and more.

Guests will also be able to purchase drinks from the dock-side restaurant, Cobble Fish, before boarding.

The Statue at Sunset Cruise daparts daily at 6:30 PM from Pier 16 South Street Seaport.

Circle Line is turning 80 years old this year. The cruise line has been pleased New Yorkers and guests of the city with a wide variety of excursions. For more information, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Circle Line

