CHINESE NEW YEAR, LUNAR NEW YEAR, LANTERN FESTIVAL 2022 in Philly
You can enjoy celebrations at Asian-owned businesses in Philadelphia for Chinese New Year, Lunar New Year and the Lantern Festival. Specially curated food and drink menus are starting as early as January 30 and run through mid-February. Check out these great destinations and make your plans for a delicious, festive meal experience.
1) Dim Sum House by Jane G's
Rittenhouse, 1930 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-563-8800
http://dimsum.house/
https://resy.com/cities/pha/dim-sum-house-by-jane-gs-rittenhouse?date=2022-01-28
University City, 3939 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-921-5377
http://dimsum.house/
https://resy.com/cities/pha/dim-sum-house-by-jane-gs-university-city?date=2022-01-28&seats=2
Dim Sum House Celebrates Chinese New Year and Lunar New Year
Special menu, special cocktails, firecracker and lion dance
Jane Guo and Jackson Fu present a special Chinese New Year celebration at both Dim Sum House by Jane G's location in Rittenhouse Square and in University City. Dim Sum House by Jane G's are two of the region's largest and well-recognized Asian and Chinese owned restaurants - with Guo and her family being in the restaurant industry with Chinese restaurants dating back over the decades both in Philadelphia and on the Main Line and Western Suburbs. For this year, Dim Sum House will host one of its largest celebrations ever at both locations - including the new Center City location.
Look for a special menu from January 30th to February 13th. On Saturday, February 5th, look for special Chinese New Year events highlighted by firecrackers and the traditional lion dance. Festivities will be at 7:00pm at Rittenhouse and 8:00pm in University City that day.
Lunar Year of the Tiger
Beef Tips & Asparagus $32
Lemon Glaze Chicken $24
E'mian Longevity Noodles $20
Lion Head Meatballs $24
Seafood Bird's Nest Soup $34
Lunar New Year Cocktails
Tiger Beer $6
Tiger Lily $12
Enchanted Tigress $15
Beef Tips and Asparagus
Tender beef tips stir fried with young asparagus in a light oil
Lemon Glazed Chicken
White meat chicken, lightly breaded lc tangy lemon sauce
E-mian Longevity Noodles
Egg yolk based flour noodles with bouncy/chewy texture, stir-fried with egg strips
Lions Head Meatball
Traditional Shanghai Meatballs made with pork served on bed of bok Choi
Seafood birds nest
Squid, scallop, jumbo shrimp tossed in white wine sauce with some light veggies
Plus full three way, all-day dim sum and Chinese speciality dish menus available.
2) The Fin
1000 Frankford Ave #1, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(888) 377-3818
https://thefinusa.com/
https://www.opentable.com/r/the-fin-philadelphia
Fishtown's newest restaurant and cocktail destination is offering cocktail and culinary features with special menus for Valentine's Weekend and Lunar New Year. Come celebrate Valentine's Weekend with a special fixed price menu for three courses for $75.00 with a complimentary glass of sparkling or rose wine on Friday, February 11th and Saturday, February 12th.
The Fin is one of Philadelphia's newest and largest Chinese-owned businesses - and they will host their first ever celebration for Lunar New Year and Lantern Festival. On Monday, February 14th, celebrate Valentine's Day itself with a special Asian twist with a special Chinese-inspired fixed price menu with specialty cocktails and a chance for prizes with a golden ticket cocktail. On this evening, enjoy cocktails a la carte and pair with a special three course feast for $65 per person. The Fin will be decked out with Chinese lanterns, custom art and other themed decorations. The Fin will also pour an exclusive and limited edition Johnny Blue Lunar New Year edition. Full menus and details are found below.
VALENTINE'S WEEKEND CELEBRATION
Friday, February 11th and Saturday, February 12th
$75 per Person
*Comes with Sparkling or Rose Wine*
Course One (pick one)
Chicoree Salad
Roasted red pepper dressing, sunflower seeds
Lobster Bisque
Croutons, long pepper
Course Two (pick one)
Glazed Bison Ribs
Roasted coffee, fried cauliflower, garlic cream
Poached Salmon
Orange butter, black rice
Baked Eggplant
Israeli couscous, mint, tomato
Course Three
Strawberry Pound Cake
Vanilla cream, white & dark chocolate
LUNAR NEW YEAR AND LANTERN FESTIVAL CELEBRATION
Monday, February 14th
SPECIAL COCKTAILS
New Years Toddy, $16
Johnny Walker Red, Oolong Tea, Lemon, Ginger Cordial
Year of the Tiger, $20
Campari, Zacapa 23yr, Lime, Mint, Fire
Golden Lantern, $25
Johnnie Walker Black, Toasted Coconut Tincture, Lime, Young Coconut Water
*Comes with Golden Ticket Opportunity*
Lucky Hurricane, $18
Tanqueray 10, Shochu, Orange Juice, Lime, Passion Fruit Cordial
Golden Orange, $20
Gordon's London Dry Gin, Grand Marnier Cuvee, Sweet Vermouth, Orange Juice
Johnnie Blue, $60
Special Lunar New Year Edition
DINNER MENU
$65 per person
Course One (pick one)
Soup Dumplings with Shrimp & Pork
Lobster Spring Rolls
Bok Choy Salad with Sesame Oil
Course Two (pick one)
Whole Black Bass
Vegetable Stuffing, Sweet & Sour Glaze
Braised Pork Belly with Fried Rice
Steamed Chicken with Ginger & Scallion Oil, Served with Rice and Vegetables
Course Three (pick one)
Rice Cake & Candied Fruit Skewer
3) Hello Vietnam Asian Bistro
722 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia PA 19123
215-922-2800
https://www.hellovietnamasianbistro.com/
https://www.hellovietnamasianbistro.com/reservations
Come celebrate the Year of the Tiger with Hello Vietnam Asian Bistro in the heart of the Northern Liberties Restaurant Row. The Tiger is the king of all beasts in the Chinese zodiac, representing confidence, willpower, bravery, and competitiveness. To celebrate this spirit, guests will receive Hello Vietnam's newest appetizer, "Lucky Golden 'Tons" - deep fried golden Wontons, stuffed w ground pork and shrimp, garlic, onions, served with delicious sweet chili sauce - with any entree all week long from Tuesday, February 1st to Sunday, February 6th. Guests will also receive Hot tea complimentary. HAPPY LUNAR New year from all of us at Hello Vietnam!
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dim Sum House