CHINESE NEW YEAR, LUNAR NEW YEAR, LANTERN FESTIVAL 2022 in Philly

You can enjoy celebrations at Asian-owned businesses in Philadelphia for Chinese New Year, Lunar New Year and the Lantern Festival. Specially curated food and drink menus are starting as early as January 30 and run through mid-February. Check out these great destinations and make your plans for a delicious, festive meal experience.

1) Dim Sum House by Jane G's

Rittenhouse, 1930 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

215-563-8800

http://dimsum.house/

https://resy.com/cities/pha/dim-sum-house-by-jane-gs-rittenhouse?date=2022-01-28



University City, 3939 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

215-921-5377

http://dimsum.house/

https://resy.com/cities/pha/dim-sum-house-by-jane-gs-university-city?date=2022-01-28&seats=2



Dim Sum House Celebrates Chinese New Year and Lunar New Year

Special menu, special cocktails, firecracker and lion dance



Jane Guo and Jackson Fu present a special Chinese New Year celebration at both Dim Sum House by Jane G's location in Rittenhouse Square and in University City. Dim Sum House by Jane G's are two of the region's largest and well-recognized Asian and Chinese owned restaurants - with Guo and her family being in the restaurant industry with Chinese restaurants dating back over the decades both in Philadelphia and on the Main Line and Western Suburbs. For this year, Dim Sum House will host one of its largest celebrations ever at both locations - including the new Center City location.



Look for a special menu from January 30th to February 13th. On Saturday, February 5th, look for special Chinese New Year events highlighted by firecrackers and the traditional lion dance. Festivities will be at 7:00pm at Rittenhouse and 8:00pm in University City that day.



Lunar Year of the Tiger



Beef Tips & Asparagus $32

Lemon Glaze Chicken $24

E'mian Longevity Noodles $20

Lion Head Meatballs $24

Seafood Bird's Nest Soup $34



Lunar New Year Cocktails

Tiger Beer $6

Tiger Lily $12

Enchanted Tigress $15



Beef Tips and Asparagus

Tender beef tips stir fried with young asparagus in a light oil



Lemon Glazed Chicken

White meat chicken, lightly breaded lc tangy lemon sauce



E-mian Longevity Noodles

Egg yolk based flour noodles with bouncy/chewy texture, stir-fried with egg strips



Lions Head Meatball

Traditional Shanghai Meatballs made with pork served on bed of bok Choi



Seafood birds nest

Squid, scallop, jumbo shrimp tossed in white wine sauce with some light veggies



Plus full three way, all-day dim sum and Chinese speciality dish menus available.



2) The Fin

1000 Frankford Ave #1, Philadelphia, PA 19125

(888) 377-3818

https://thefinusa.com/

https://www.opentable.com/r/the-fin-philadelphia



Fishtown's newest restaurant and cocktail destination is offering cocktail and culinary features with special menus for Valentine's Weekend and Lunar New Year. Come celebrate Valentine's Weekend with a special fixed price menu for three courses for $75.00 with a complimentary glass of sparkling or rose wine on Friday, February 11th and Saturday, February 12th.



The Fin is one of Philadelphia's newest and largest Chinese-owned businesses - and they will host their first ever celebration for Lunar New Year and Lantern Festival. On Monday, February 14th, celebrate Valentine's Day itself with a special Asian twist with a special Chinese-inspired fixed price menu with specialty cocktails and a chance for prizes with a golden ticket cocktail. On this evening, enjoy cocktails a la carte and pair with a special three course feast for $65 per person. The Fin will be decked out with Chinese lanterns, custom art and other themed decorations. The Fin will also pour an exclusive and limited edition Johnny Blue Lunar New Year edition. Full menus and details are found below.



VALENTINE'S WEEKEND CELEBRATION

Friday, February 11th and Saturday, February 12th

$75 per Person

*Comes with Sparkling or Rose Wine*



Course One (pick one)



Chicoree Salad

Roasted red pepper dressing, sunflower seeds



Lobster Bisque

Croutons, long pepper



Course Two (pick one)



Glazed Bison Ribs

Roasted coffee, fried cauliflower, garlic cream



Poached Salmon

Orange butter, black rice



Baked Eggplant

Israeli couscous, mint, tomato



Course Three



Strawberry Pound Cake

Vanilla cream, white & dark chocolate



LUNAR NEW YEAR AND LANTERN FESTIVAL CELEBRATION

Monday, February 14th



SPECIAL COCKTAILS



New Years Toddy, $16

Johnny Walker Red, Oolong Tea, Lemon, Ginger Cordial



Year of the Tiger, $20

Campari, Zacapa 23yr, Lime, Mint, Fire



Golden Lantern, $25

Johnnie Walker Black, Toasted Coconut Tincture, Lime, Young Coconut Water

*Comes with Golden Ticket Opportunity*



Lucky Hurricane, $18

Tanqueray 10, Shochu, Orange Juice, Lime, Passion Fruit Cordial



Golden Orange, $20

Gordon's London Dry Gin, Grand Marnier Cuvee, Sweet Vermouth, Orange Juice



Johnnie Blue, $60

Special Lunar New Year Edition



DINNER MENU

$65 per person



Course One (pick one)



Soup Dumplings with Shrimp & Pork

Lobster Spring Rolls

Bok Choy Salad with Sesame Oil



Course Two (pick one)



Whole Black Bass

Vegetable Stuffing, Sweet & Sour Glaze



Braised Pork Belly with Fried Rice

Steamed Chicken with Ginger & Scallion Oil, Served with Rice and Vegetables



Course Three (pick one)



Rice Cake & Candied Fruit Skewer



3) Hello Vietnam Asian Bistro

722 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia PA 19123

215-922-2800

https://www.hellovietnamasianbistro.com/

https://www.hellovietnamasianbistro.com/reservations



Come celebrate the Year of the Tiger with Hello Vietnam Asian Bistro in the heart of the Northern Liberties Restaurant Row. The Tiger is the king of all beasts in the Chinese zodiac, representing confidence, willpower, bravery, and competitiveness. To celebrate this spirit, guests will receive Hello Vietnam's newest appetizer, "Lucky Golden 'Tons" - deep fried golden Wontons, stuffed w ground pork and shrimp, garlic, onions, served with delicious sweet chili sauce - with any entree all week long from Tuesday, February 1st to Sunday, February 6th. Guests will also receive Hot tea complimentary. HAPPY LUNAR New year from all of us at Hello Vietnam!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dim Sum House