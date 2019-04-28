CHEESE WEEK 2019 Comes to NYC 4/28 to 5/4

Cheese Week 2019, which was conceived three years ago by Jean-Francois Hesse and produced by Transversal FR, has released the schedule of events planned for New York City to fete all things Cheese.

"This marks the third year of Cheese Week in the U.S. and it's exciting to see how quickly the event has grown. We truly have something for everyone," said Jean Francois Hesse, CEO Transversal - Oconnection Group.

This year's partners and sponsors include major retailers, wine and spirit purveyors, cheese shops and cheese producers in addition to restaurants. Cheese Week takes place in Paris and NYC; in 2020, Hesse expects to expand to additional global markets such as Tokyo.

This year's activities include everything from Cheese Classes to tastings at hot spots throughout NYC, including Murray's Cheese, The French Cheese Board, Zabar's, Le District, Taste Wine Company and restaurants such as Rotisserie Georgette, Bagatelle, Cocotte, Bistro Vendome and AOC East.

"Cheese is one food that brings people together, a common denominator that is enjoyed by everyone, every day. The response from attendees at Cheese Week events has been very encouraging and we have been able to grow this event thanks to our sponsors," said Hesse.

Highlights include: demos at Murray's Cheese and Zabar's, a cheese and wine tasting class at Taste Wine Company, classes at the French Cheese Board, tastings of wines with selected cheese pairings at Le District.

For more information, contact each of the participating eateries directly.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cheese Week