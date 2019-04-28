FOOD & WINE
Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

CHEESE WEEK 2019 Comes to NYC 4/28 to 5/4

Apr. 28, 2019  

CHEESE WEEK 2019 Comes to NYC 4/28 to 5/4

Cheese Week 2019, which was conceived three years ago by Jean-Francois Hesse and produced by Transversal FR, has released the schedule of events planned for New York City to fete all things Cheese.

"This marks the third year of Cheese Week in the U.S. and it's exciting to see how quickly the event has grown. We truly have something for everyone," said Jean Francois Hesse, CEO Transversal - Oconnection Group.

This year's partners and sponsors include major retailers, wine and spirit purveyors, cheese shops and cheese producers in addition to restaurants. Cheese Week takes place in Paris and NYC; in 2020, Hesse expects to expand to additional global markets such as Tokyo.

This year's activities include everything from Cheese Classes to tastings at hot spots throughout NYC, including Murray's Cheese, The French Cheese Board, Zabar's, Le District, Taste Wine Company and restaurants such as Rotisserie Georgette, Bagatelle, Cocotte, Bistro Vendome and AOC East.

"Cheese is one food that brings people together, a common denominator that is enjoyed by everyone, every day. The response from attendees at Cheese Week events has been very encouraging and we have been able to grow this event thanks to our sponsors," said Hesse.

Highlights include: demos at Murray's Cheese and Zabar's, a cheese and wine tasting class at Taste Wine Company, classes at the French Cheese Board, tastings of wines with selected cheese pairings at Le District.

For more information, contact each of the participating eateries directly.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cheese Week



Related Articles



More Hot Stories For You

  • CHEESE WEEK 2019 Comes to NYC 4/28 to 5/4
  • Blume Brings Colorful New Restaurant Concept To Rittenhouse This Thursday
  • Riboli Family of SAN ANTONIO WINERY Named American Winery of the Year by Wine Enthusiast
  • The Most Important Event of French Creation & 'Savoir-Faire' Ever Organized in the USA
  • Eat, Drink, Rock: Philly's Largest Spring Fest Ready To Take Over South St.
  • East Passyunk's Top Restaurants Take To The Streets For Flavors On The Avenue

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup