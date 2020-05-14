CHAMPAGNE HENRIOT and Dr. Elisha Goldstein Partner for a Video Tasting Experience

Indulge in a unique concept to relax with a guided meditation while enjoying the fine bubbly, Champagne Henriot. The renowned French brand has partnered with noted mindfulness expert, Dr. Elisha Goldstein to create Medi-Tasting™, a practice of mindfulness-driven wine tasting that connects you to the wine deeply and emotionally. The 10-minute Medi-Tasting™ video introduces this outstanding practice alongside a practical education of Champagne Henriot.

With virtual tastings happening with friends and family, Medi-Tasting™ is something that you can do with other people easily to reduce stress. The video begins with an introduction with Rebecca Thompson of Champagne Henriot. It continues with a relaxing and pleasing discussion by Dr. Elisha Goldstein, the ideal person to guide the tasting. He is the co- founder of The Center for Mindful Living in West Los Angeles and creator of the 6-month coaching program, "A Course in Mindful Living." Goldstein is a psychologist, author and speaker who synthesizes the pearls of traditional psychotherapy with a progressive integration of mindfulness to achieve mental and emotional healing.

Dr. Goldstein emphasizes awareness and engaged curiosity with the special STOP method. Stop everything you are doing; take a deep breath; observe; proceed. The knowledgeable doctor encourages you to open all of your senses while you relax and develop your appreciation of the champagne, the history of Henriot and its production. We like that this calm, overall approach deepens your awareness with every sip of the beautiful wine.

Our readers can focus their senses through Medi-Tasting™ by viewing the finely produced video while sipping Champagne Henriot Blanc de Blancs or their other vintages. We suggest that you select an open, relaxing space and slightly chill your champagne to fully engage in Medi-Tasting™.

Get to know Champagne Henriot. It was founded in Reims in 1808 and is one of the few remaining family-owned houses with over two hundred years of independence. Their champagne has an elegant and luminous Chardonnay-driven style, predominantly sourced from Premier & Grand Cru Vineyards. To learn more about Champagne Henriot, visit: https://www.champagne-henriot.com/en/.

Visit the web site for Medi-Tasting™ with Champagne Henriot: https://www.henriotmeditasting.com/.

To learn more about Dr. Elisha Goldstein, visit: https://elishagoldstein.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Champagne Henriot





