CELEBRITY CHEF GOLF TOURNAMENT on 10/7 to Benefit City Harvest

Golf Icon and Broadcaster, Sir Nick Faldo, and Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian, along with many of their celebrity friends, will tee it up at the Alpine Country Club in Demarest, NJ on Monday, October 7th, announced veteran event marketer Herb Karlitz. The tournament will benefit City Harvest whose mission is to feed New Yorkers in need.

"Connecting my favorite sport with my commitment to supporting this world class hunger relief charity is a winning combination," says Zakarian, who is the Chairman of City Harvest's Food Council.

The group of culinary titans confirmed to participate in the golf tournament includes Michael Symon, Ming Tsai, Kerry Heffernan, Todd English, Daniel Boulud, Paul Bartolotta, and David Burke, among others. Additional notables include professional golfer and media personality Paige Spiranac; award-winning golf instructor and star of the Golf Channel's, "The Golf Fix," Michael Breed; Tony winner and Blue Bloods Cast member Len Cariou; former NY Rangers star Rod Gilbert; and some surprise guests to be announced shortly. In addition, several celebrity chefs such as Alfred Portale, Josh Capon and Francois Payard will be playing tennis on the club's courts.

"I'm impressed with the work City Harvest does, and I'm honored to be co-chairing this event, which will also be the U.S. launch of a wine club I started in the U.K," added Faldo, one of the most accomplished golfers of all time, who won 6-major tournaments, and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2009.

"Some of our incredible chefs will feature bites and cocktails from their restaurants on the course and in the clubhouse after the tournament -- from Frank Pellegrino Jr. and Ron Straci's famous Rao's meatballs to Simon Kim's marinated short ribs from COTE. The selection will be tremendous" added Karlitz, who expects this to be an annual event.

Inside Access from Chase is on board as Presenting Sponsor. Additional corporate sponsors include Faldo Selection Wines, Inspirato and illy Caffè.

For more information on the tournament visit: www.cityharvest.org/2019/07/golf/

About City Harvest

City Harvest is New York City's largest food rescue organization, helping to feed the nearly 1.2 million New Yorkers who are struggling to put meals on their tables. We will rescue 64 million pounds of food this year and deliver it, free of charge, to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens, and other community partners across the five boroughs. Our programs empower individuals through nutrition education, increase our partners' capacity, and strengthen the local food system, helping New Yorkers who are experiencing food insecurity to access, afford, and consume nutritious food. To learn more about our work, visit cityharvest.org.

About Geoffrey Zakarian

Geoffrey Zakarian is recognized by industry insiders as a superstar of the restaurant world and by food enthusiasts as "Iron Chef," author, fashion icon, and trusted television presence. His expanding restaurant empire has earned him a trio of coveted Three-Star Reviews from the New York Times and a Michelin star. Zakarian's current restaurant portfolio includes The Lambs Club at The Chatwal hotel and The National at The Benjamin hotel in New York City, Point Royal and Counter Point at The Diplomat Beach Hotel in South Florida and he is The Water Club's Culinary Directory in Atlantic City. His prolific television career includes his ongoing role as co-host of "The Kitchen" (2017 Emmy Nominee), his 41-season tenure on "Chopped," and as Iron Chef Zakarian on "Iron Chef America." With acclaimed books and growing line of gourmet food and innovative culinary tools for the home cook, Zakarian is bringing his lifelong passion for the art of living well into homes everywhere.

About Sir Nick Faldo

Nick Faldo is the lead analyst for CBS and The Golf Channel. A World Hall of Fame golfer, Faldo has won six Major championships, more than 40 tournament victories and spent a total of 98 weeks as the world's number one golfer. He is broadly regarded as the most successful golfer that Britain has ever produced.

About Karlitz & Company

For thirty years, Karlitz & Company has been an industry leader in designing memorable experiences that enable our clients to engage with their clients and customers. We pride ourselves in taking simple concepts and designing something memorable - whether through culinary and wine focused experiences, music festivals, sports, or destination events - we leverage the lifestyle verticals that work best for each client.

Inside Access from Chase offers United MileagePlus® Cardmembers access to purchase private curated once-in-a-lifetime experiences using their card. Please visit InsideAccess.com to learn more.

Photo Credit: Geoffrey Zakarian/Point Royal at The Diplomat Beach Resort





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You