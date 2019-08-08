CAVIT COLLECTION WINES-National Prosecco Day on Tuesday 8/13 and a Special Recipe

We hope that you are toasting "National Prosecco Day" on Tuesday August 13th. As part of the celebration, we are bringing you some fun facts about Prosecco from Cavit Collection Wines and an outstanding recipe for Frosecco™ made with their delightful Prosecco.

Did you know?

-Prosecco is the best-selling sparkling wine by volume.

-Prosecco can only be produced in certain parts of Italy, specifically in the Veneto region around the city of Treviso about 15 miles north of Venice.

-The region where Prosecco is produced in Italy is one-third smaller than that of Champagne, France.

-Prosecco was first created in 1868.

-The original Bellini that was created at Harry's Bar in Venice in 1948 used Prosecco in the cocktail.

Cavit's Frosecco™ Recipe

Perfect for a hot summer day! This frozen Prosecco based drink is a refreshing combination of sweet and bubbly. Cavit's recipe is easy to make it at home. Simply pour a bottle of Cavit Prosecco into a freezer proof container and freeze overnight. Add the frozen Prosecco, ¼ cup fresh lime juice, ¼ cup fresh lemon juice, two tablespoons sweetener (you can use agave, sugar or other sweeteners) and a ½ cup of ice in a blender and within seconds you will have Frosecco. It is best served in a wine glass and can be garnished with a lime or lemon wheel.

Cavit Collection Wines debuted its Prosecco in spring 2018. The Prosecco joined in the success of the Cavit Collection Wines (the #1 selling Italian wine brand in the US) and entered the popular category. Produced from 100% Glera grapes, Cavit Prosecco strikes a balance between mouth-watering freshness and lush fruit flavors reminiscent of green apple, pineapple and citrus fruits.. The wine's character is further expressed through its premium packaging, featuring an elegant copper label and uniquely patterned capsule. Cavit Prosecco pairs well with seafood, cheeses, nuts, cured meats and desserts. Its suggested retail price is $14.99.

About Cavit

The Cavit winery is based in northern Italy's Trentino, a picturesque landscape of mountains, lakes, apple orchards and medieval castles. Cavit swept onto the radar of American wine lovers in the 1970s as an early pioneer of a then little-known white wine called Pinot Grigio. The Cavit Collection is comprised of a range of high-quality, approachable and food-friendly wines including: Pinot Noir, Riesling, Oak Zero Chardonnay, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Moscato, Select Red Blend, Limited Edition Rosé, Prosecco, Sweet Red and Pinot Grigio.

For more information, please visit https://www.cavit.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cavit Collection Wines





