CASAMIGOS at the Prom Themed Pride Party in the Hamptons

At the recent party in the Hamptons, the Casamigos was flowing at Alice + Olivia's prom themed Pride event. In true prom form, guests, including Drew Barrymore, Lea Michele, AnnaLynne McCord, Tayshia Adams, Stacey Bendet, Eboni Williams and Olivia Ponton were treated to Casamigos punch and jello shots.

When partygoers weren't posing with the Alice + Olivia branded car or amazing rainbow displays throughout the soiree, they enjoyed candy, cupcakes and danced the night away!

Photo Credit: Drew Barrymore and Stacey Bendet, Courtesy of Alice + Olivia