CASAMIGOS Cocktails to Celebrate the French Sole Collaboration at Alice + Olivia in Dallas

On Thursday, 4/29, the Casamigos was flowing in Dallas at the Alice + Olivia store in Highland Park, where hosts Stacey Bendet, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Tina Chen Craig celebrated the launch of the French Sole collaboration.

When guests weren't inside browsing the collection, they were able to pose in front of the dreamy flower wall and made their way to the private outdoor reception.

(Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rotschild)

Guests were treated to Cucumber Jalapeno Margaritas & Casa Palomas. Olympic gymnast Nastia Lukin stopped by the soiree and Nicky's mom Kathy Hilton also came to support her daughter.

For more information on Casamigos, please visit https://www.casamigos.com/en-us.

Photo credit: Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA