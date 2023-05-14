CASAMIGOS, Cindy Crawford and Best Buddies

On Saturday, in the beautiful Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Casamigos supported founder Rande Gerber's wife, Cindy Crawford as she hosted the 6th annual Best Buddies Celebration of Women Brunch which honored Holly Robinson Peete.

Cindy was given the 'Spirit of Friendship' award by the Best Buddies nonprofit organization last winter for her involvement in supporting the organization's mission of inclusion for those with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

John Stamos, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Nia Renee Hill, Courtney Sixx, Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo and others enjoyed an early Mother's Day backyard brunch with special performances while sipping Casamigos cocktails. Guests were greeted with refreshing Casamigos margaritas in two delicious flavors; Passion Fruit and Watermelon.

Photo Credit: Photo Credit: Getty Images for Best Buddies