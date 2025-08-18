CARNEGIE DINER AND CAFÉ-Delicious Meals to Relish in Midtown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Yorkers and guests of the city should never miss a chance to have a scrumptous meal at Carnegie Diner and Café. With two locations in Midtown, it’s a go-to destination before or after a Broadway show. We visited the restaurant’s original venue on the corner of 57th Street and 7th Avenue and relished selections from their breakfast/brunch menu. We were there for a 10:00 am seating but it’s great to know that their omelets, waffles, pancakes, pastries and more are available all day, every day. The friendly, efficient service, comfy seating, and delicious, generous portions of menu items made our visit outstanding.

As you peruse the morning menu, order a cup of Lavazza coffee, one of their tea selections or fresh squeezed orange juice. Making a meal choice is not easy with so many tempting dishes. Pastries such as flaky, buttery croissants, scones, muffins and more are a great way to start your meal. The omelets, made with three organic eggs and served with toast, hash browns and salad are a delightful main dish. The delectable Californian is fluffy and beautifully presented made with mushrooms, tomatoes, and pepper jack cheese topped with slices of the freshest avocado. Other omelets include Country Style, Vegetarian or create your own with a choice of add-ins.

Treat yourself to a light, tasty waffle that fills the plate with its delicate nooks and crannies. The Tropical Crunch is a house favorite served with fresh bananas, strawberries, mango, crunchy granola, pure maple syrup, and a side of strawberry reduction. People in the know return often for the stacks of the All-American Buttermilk Pancakes with selections like blueberry, bacon, apple pie and chocolate. Another top breakfast/brunch choice with a sweet flavor profile is French Toast that includes Nutella French and Caramel French. Add a side as a table share such as Applewood Smoked Bacon, Nova Scotia Smoked Salmon, Chicken or Pork Sausage, a Cup of Fresh Fruit and more.

As we were finishing our meal, we couldn’t help but notice that many guests were enjoying luncheon selections such as burgers, sandwiches piled high with pastrami, mac & cheese, roasted chicken plates, soups, and salads. Seeing so many satisfied guests is incentive to come back soon for another savory meal.

And our readers would like to know about the indulgent desserts that the restaurant serves. The luscious, shareable 24 Layer Chocolate Cake is one of a kind, a chocolate lover's dream. Other tasty treats include Key Lime Pie, Tres Leches, New York Style Cheesecake and others. Stop by anytime to satisfy your sweets cravings.

One visit to Carnegie Diner and Café will never be enough to enjoy their farm-fresh comfort food, all-day breakfast/brunch, pick-me-up treats, lunch, pre-theatre dinner and cocktails. Bring the family. The menu promises to please everyone's appetite. It's good to know that they open at 7:00 am, just in time for early morning guests.

We applaud restaurateurs, Peter Xenopoulos and Stathis Antonakopoulos for presenting such fine hospitality at Carnegie Diner and Café. The restaurants’ locations in Midtown include 205 West 57th Street, 828 8th Avenue, with more NYC locations coming soon. For menus, hours of operation, and more information, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Carnegie Diner and Café