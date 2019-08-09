CARDONCELLO DIVINO in Nomad Celebrates National Prosecco Day

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Cardoncello diVino, the modern Italian Osteria in NoMad, is celebrating National Prosecco Day this Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant is offering a trio of specialty cocktails and glasses of Prosecco to honor the bubbly beverage. The specialty cocktails come paired with complimentary meatballs.

Customers will have a choice of three different cocktails that help to spotlight Prosecco. La Pera è Mista matches Prosecco up with vodka giving a mix of sour and sweet alongside fresh lime juice and St. Germain Elderflower. The classic Aperol Spritz combines Prosecco with seltzer and Aperol for a lightly refreshing cocktail and the Negroni Sbagliato mixes Prosecco Brut with Campari and vermouth, giving a balanced flavor to the drink.

Check out each cocktail below:

La Pera è Mista: Grey Goose Poire vodka, St. Germain Elderflower, fresh lime juice, topped with Prosecco. $15

Negroni Sbagliato: Campari, Carpano antica formula vermouth, Prosecco Brut. $15

Aperol Spritz: Prosecco, Aperol, and seltzer. $15

Glass of Prosecco:. $8

Cardoncello diVino is located at 43 West 27th Street, New York, NY. 10001. Visit their web site at http://cardoncellodivino.com/ or call them at 917.409.5995.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cardoncello diVino.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You