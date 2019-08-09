FOOD & WINE
CARDONCELLO DIVINO in Nomad Celebrates National Prosecco Day

Aug. 9, 2019  
Cardoncello diVino, the modern Italian Osteria in NoMad, is celebrating National Prosecco Day this Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant is offering a trio of specialty cocktails and glasses of Prosecco to honor the bubbly beverage. The specialty cocktails come paired with complimentary meatballs.

Customers will have a choice of three different cocktails that help to spotlight Prosecco. La Pera è Mista matches Prosecco up with vodka giving a mix of sour and sweet alongside fresh lime juice and St. Germain Elderflower. The classic Aperol Spritz combines Prosecco with seltzer and Aperol for a lightly refreshing cocktail and the Negroni Sbagliato mixes Prosecco Brut with Campari and vermouth, giving a balanced flavor to the drink.

Check out each cocktail below:

La Pera è Mista: Grey Goose Poire vodka, St. Germain Elderflower, fresh lime juice, topped with Prosecco. $15

Negroni Sbagliato: Campari, Carpano antica formula vermouth, Prosecco Brut. $15

Aperol Spritz: Prosecco, Aperol, and seltzer. $15

Glass of Prosecco:. $8

Cardoncello diVino is located at 43 West 27th Street, New York, NY. 10001. Visit their web site at http://cardoncellodivino.com/ or call them at 917.409.5995.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cardoncello diVino.



