CALIZA in TriBeCa Now Offers Weekend Brunch

Apr. 06, 2023  
Josh Lebowitz, restauranteur and owner of Wishbone Farms in Southampton recently opened Caliza NYC in TriBeCa. When the weekend rolls around we all know it's time to get our brunch on and the restaurant has you covered with their brand-new brunch menu which is now available on Saturdays and Sundays from 11am-3pm. The menu, which is developed by Executive Chef Daniel Mendoza, is a modern take on traditional authentic Mexican food.

Standout dishes include Huarache Campesino ($22.00), Hamburguesa ($24.00), Avocado Masa ($19.00), Hilaquiles Rojos ($20.00), Huevos a la Mexicana ($18.00), Sweet Corn Pancakes ($22.00), and more! To compliment the outstanding authentic Mexican brunch menu, Caliza also has an extensive tequila and mezcal selection curated by Chef Daniel Mendoza. The neighborhood spot has a bright, beachy feeling which is inspired by towns like Montauk and Tulum.

Caliza is located at 378 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013. For more information, visit https://www.calizanyc.com/.

Marina Kennedy

