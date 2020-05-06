Brunch at Home in NYC With BEYOND SUSHI and HOLE IN THE WALL

Brunch season is both year-round and around the clock now. While we can't go out to our favorite spots to indulge in mimosas and avocado toast, these two NYC hotspots will help you achieve your #BrunchGoals at home. No changing out of sweatpants required. Check out two of the New York City restaurant that are making it happen.

Hole in the Wall (15 Cliff Street & 626 1st Avenue) has always been known for its standout brunch and now it can be brought home from both their FiDi location and Murray Hill locations. Signature dishes include their classic Avocado Toast with smashed avocado, truffled feta, roast pepitas, cherry tomatoes, micro herbs, balsamic glaze and lime. There's also the Chili Scramble with avocado, sambal emulsion, micro herbs and parmesan on sourdough and a Breaky Roll with applewood smoked bacon, chorizo pate, folded eggs, chimichurri and mayo on a milk bun with tots on the side. Sip on a Jalapeno Bloody Mary, a Blood Orange Negroni with gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, and blood orange, an Aperol Spritz or a Mimosa. Order by visiting https://www.holeinthewallnyc.com/ or Caviar from 10am-3pm Saturday and Sunday.

Beyond Sushi is delivering an all-day brunch menu all around Manhattan starting at 10am (next weekend). Executive Chef Guy Vaknin brings you your brunch favorites all while being vegan and kosher. Dishes include an Old-fashioned Chocolate Chip Pancakes with fresh strawberries, blueberries, powdered sugar and maple syrup, Quiche with kale, 'mozzarella', wild mushrooms and crumbled tofu served with a side salad, and Mixed Nut Homemade Granola with cashews, pecans, chia seeds, oats, dates served with coconut yogurt, strawberries, blueberries and bananas. For cocktails enjoy a Half Bottle of Champagne and pair it with orange juice for a good old fashioned mimosa. The regular takeout and delivery menu will be available as well. To order brunch visit https://beyondsushi.com, GrubHub, Postmates, or Uber Eats all day on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00am to 9:30pm (beginning next weekend just in time for Mother's Day).

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Beyond Sushi





