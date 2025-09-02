Broadway Week is 9/8 to 9/21-Pro Tips for Dining in the Theater District

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It’s a great month for theatergoers as Broadway Week starts on 9/8 and lasts for 2 weeks through 9/21. Two-for-one tickets are available for many of the top shows on the Great White Way. For more information and ticketing, visit HERE. The Theater District features restaurants ranging from fast casual to upscale, with a wide variety of cuisines to suit all tastes.

We have some pro tips for your day out to make your meal especially pleasing!

-Get to know the venues in the neighborhood. Don’t start looking for an eatery just before the show. Restaurants may be booked up and getting to the theatre on time is very important.

-Explore the possibility of a pre-theatre menu. These are ones with a choice of two or three courses for a set price. They do exclude taxes, tips and beverages. There are usually fewer choices on the prixe-fixe menu ensuring that you will be served promptly.

-Check out brunches before the matinee. Some restaruants and diners offer them 7 days a week. These are often very relaxed dining experiences and work wonderfully to have a terrific day out.

-Make reservations in advance. Whether it’s for one person or your whole group, reservations are essential at many of the popular restaurants in the Theater District.

-Let your server know you are going to a show and tell them what time and even which theatre. The restaurant staff will work to make your meal a seamless experience.

-Going with a group? Suggest that everyone peruse the chosen restaurant menu in advance. Ordering can take time especially if members of your party can’t quite decide on what they want to eat.

-If you’re splitting the check, let your server know in advance as recalculating it can take extra time.

-Most importantly, enjoy!

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy