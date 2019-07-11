Broadway Stars Perform at DINER EN BLANC 7/17

For the first time in the history of the legendary Diner en Blanc in the U.S., over 5,500 lucky guests will be treated to some heavyweight Broadway stars belting out theatre tunes when the hugely popular event returns to New York on July 17th.

Beginning at 7:45 PM, these three widely respected Broadway stars will perform:

-Sydney James Harcourt will perform "Wait for It" from Hamilton. (Harcourt was a lead in the original cast of Hamilton)

-Kenita Miller will perform "Defying Gravity" from Wicked. (Miller was one of the leads in Once on This Island and The Color Purple)

-Desi Oakley will perform "She Used To Be Mine" from Waitress (Oakley was the lead in the touring company for Waitress).

For the finale, the Broadway stars will invite the 5,500 guests to join in singing "New York, New York."

One of the city's most coveted and popular summer events - last year 64,000 people were on the wait list! Diner en Blanc is a secret pop-up event and global phenomenon, this year taking place in 80 cities worldwide including 30 in the US. From New York to Paris to Haiti to Sydney, thousands of people dressed in head-to-toe white meet at a secret iconic outdoor location to dine and dance under the stars (true to tradition, the location is not revealed until the very last minute). It is one of the city's most coveted and popular summer events.

For more information on Diner en Blanc, see our recent article: /bwwfood-wine/article/LE-DINER-EN-BLANC-Returns-to-NY-for-9th-Consecutive-Year-All-White-Pop-Up-Culinary-Event-in-80-Cities-Worldwide-20190616.

Photo Credit: Eric Vitale





