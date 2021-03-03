BWW Review: noreetuh Brings the Treasured Taste of Hawaii to NYC

Enjoy a gourmet getaway in NYC with cuisine from Michelin-recognized noreetuh, a delightful restaurant in the East Village that specializes in authentic Hawaiian cuisine with influences from Asia. The menu's wonderful tastes will instantly transport you to the beautiful islands in the Pacific.

You can dine at noreetuh, order take-out or delivery to enjoy their unique, wonderfully prepared dishes offered at approachable prices. We stopped by for a Sunday dinner and the food was so delicious, we can't wait to return.

Chef and Co-owner, Chung Chow has curated a tempting menu to suit every taste and dietary preference. The beverage program has been designed by the noreetuh's Managing Partner and Co-owner, Jin Ahn to pair with the menu. It showcases an award winning wine list, cocktails, and an extensive beer list.

(Jin Ahn, courtesy of noreetuh)

Start your meal with musubi, the popular Hawaiian snack made with rice and other ingredients wrapped in a sheet of nori seaweed and cut into three bite-sized pieces. There are ten varieties on the menu. The shiitake mushroom musubi with kombu and ginger is perfectly seasoned. Other fine selections include tuna tataki musubi with ume, shiso and the galbi musubi with braised short rib and kimchi. You can also order a platter with a selection of four varieties of musubi that is ideal for a family gathering.

You will want to indulge in noreetuh's appetizers and sides. The crispy pork potstickers with ponzu dip are the best you'll ever have. The salmon poke creatively combines tasty salmon with a ginger-soy mayo, onion, cucumber, and sesame. Other apps include hibiscus cured fluke with blood orange and pickled green almonds, and caramelized brussels sprouts with furikake, chipotle mayo, and cilantro and the tuna belly misoyaki with miso marinated tuna belly and pickles.

The main dishes are served in generous portions. noreetuh is becoming widely known for their bowls. We opted for one of our favorites, grilled chicken teriyaki. The bowl has flavorful, tender chicken served with asian greens, sesame, and steamed rice. The garlic shrimp bowl is prepared with garlic and butter, pineapple, chili, and steamed rice. Other go-to entrees include sea urchin cavatelli with shrimp, yuzu, and daikon. Their popular entrée, mochiko fried chicken has crispy flour-battered fried chicken is marinated in noreetuh's secret recipe accompanied with with assorted pickles, Hawaiian style macaroni salad and King's Hawaiian rolls. Steak lovers will relish the imperial steak served with king trumpet mushroom, savory bread pudding, and green peppercorn vinaigrette.

Don't miss dessert. The rich chocolate macadamia nut brownie is definitely a chocolate lover's dream. Other sweets and treats are the bruléed hawaiian pineapple with lime zest, and 'alaea salt and their chocolate haupia sundae with graham crackers, almonds, Hawaiian black salt, and coconut ice cream.

Noreetuh is a gem of a restaurant with inspired cuisine. One visit will never be enough. It is located at 128 1st Avenue (between 7th and 8th Avenue) New York, NY 10009. During the pleasant weather, guests will want visit noreetuh to enjoy meals in their lovely outdoor dining area. There is limited indoor seating according to NYC regulations. Wines and beers are available with take out orders and delivery is provided through ChowNow. Check out their catering options and gift cards too. For more information, visit https://www.noreetuh.com/ and call 646.892.3050. Follow noreetuh on Instagram @noreetuh.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of noreetuh