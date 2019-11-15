BWW Review: CLINTON HALL-Visit New York City's Destination for Food, Drinks, and Fun

Clinton Hall is a favorite of New Yorkers and people visiting the city. This modern take on the classic beer hall has five locations that include Midtown Manhattan, the Financial District, Midtown East, the Bronx Williamsburg, and Brooklyn. You can enjoy the same great food, service and welcoming vibe at all of their spots. You will like that Clinton Hall is true to New York City roots by taking their inspiration from the historic Castle Clinton located in Battery Park at the southern tip of Manhattan. Originally a fort to defend New York City from the British, Castle Clinton was also the site of America's original Beer Garden in 1824.

The focal point of Clinton Hall is its huge bar that features 20 rotating and distinctive super craft beers on tap. They have a motto, "If you've heard of it, we don't sell it." Each of the distinctive beers is served precisely to the brewmasters' specifications thanks to the on-site Flux Capacitor. It is the most advanced beer technology that regulates draft pressure making sure you get a perfect pour with every glass. While guests often gather around the bar, there is wait staff service at the communal and small tables.

Clinton Hall is renowned for its creative comfort food from Executive Chef Darryl Harmon. Visit any time of the day. They serve lunch, dinner, lite bites, after work drinks, and a bottomless weekend brunch. On our latest visit to Clinton Hall 36 in Midtown, we enjoyed relaxing lunch with some of our favorite food items.

Clinton Hall is celebrating Thanksgiving for the entire month of November. At all locations, you can indulge in the Turducken Burger featuring Turkey, duck and chicken burger patties layered with swiss cheese and topped with housemade mac and cheese, brussels sprout relish and cheddar cornbread stuffing on a cranberry bun, Sweet Potato Waffle Fries with Toasted Fluff, a Slice of Pecan Pie, and a Pumpkin Supercraft Beer with a Cinnamon Sugar Rim.

Start out with a house specialty. Buffalo Cauliflower is crisped to perfection, letting the fresh flavor of the veggie shine through. Spiced just right, they are topped with blue cheese crumbles. The Taco Trio is made with either chicken or beef and goes great with The Bronx Brewery x Clinton Hall Gigawatt IPA HH. Don't miss items like their signature Doughnut Grilled Cheese dripping with mozzarella and served with a savory tomato soup. Burger lovers will be pleased by their Double Smashed Burger that was honored with the New York City Wine and Food Festival (NYCWFF) Burger Bash People's Choice Award last year. It has two beef patties topped with American Cheese, CJ Sauce, Crispy Shallots, and Bread and Butter Pickles.

Chef Harmon has recently created a menu of new options for Clinton Hall with something for everyone. New items include Crispy Cauliflower Signature Tacos, Maryland Style Crab Cake, Spicy Miso Brussels Sprouts, and a Beyond Veggie ALT White Cauliflower Thin Crust Pizza.

While Clinton Hall is renowned for their selection of beers from the finest craft breweries, there is also a selection of cocktails. We highly suggest their Spicy Margarita, very well balanced drink that goes great with food. And at Happy Hour, you can indulge in beers, well drinks and house wines.

But that's not all. Gather your group for special events. For example, at Clinton Hall 36 in Midtown you can get ready for Drag Bing Every Tuesday at 8:30 and Live DJ music Every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night.

Simply stated, plan a good time with delicious meal with go-to drinks and visit Clinton Hall. The five locations across the three boroughs include: Clinton Hall FiDi - 90 Washington St. New York, NY 10006; Clinton Hall Williamsburg & Rooftop Beer Garden - 247 Metropolitan Ave.a??Brooklyn, NY 11211; Clinton Hall 36-16 West 36th St. New York, NY 10018; Clinton Hall 51-230 E. 51st St. a??New York, NY 10022; and Clinton Hall Bronx-601 E. 189th St. Bronx, NY 10458. For more information, please visit: https://clintonhallny.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clinton Hall





