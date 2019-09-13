BWW Review: CARDONCELLO DIVINO in NoMad-An Italian Restaurant Destination Extraordinaire

If you have an appreciation for fine food, indulge in gourmet dining at Cardoncello diVino. This modern Italian Osteria is located on West 27th Street just east of 6th Avenue in Nomad. It is a welcoming restaurant offering exceptional dishes and healthy choices that showcase the rare, delicious Cardoncello mushroom. They are currently open for dinner service and also feature Happy Hour menus. You will feel transported to Italy with your meal experience.

We dined at Cardoncello diVino on a Tuesday night. Our readers will like the location that is very convenient to Herald Square, MSG and Penn Station. The warm, rustic interior has been specially designed by the Italian architect, Giulia Torregrossa. There are many special elements that include an attractive, welcoming bar, beautiful Italian prints on the walls, and an open kitchen.

Cardoncello diVino has a new Executive Chef, Giovanni Palazzo. Chef Palazzo worked previously as a Sous Chef at Tutto Il Giorno, Donna Karan's restaurant situated in Tribeca; and at Bar Roma, a cozy spot formerly in the Carnegie Hill neighborhood of Manhattan. Before moving to the United States, Chef Palazzo worked at Forst Restaurant in Trento, Italy and worked at Menu Service, also in Trento, a catering company that took him abroad to Berlin and Warsaw, orchestrating banquets and events.

While there are daily specials and seasonal changes to Chef Palazzo's menu, we enjoyed some of the restaurant's signature favorites, all beautifully presented. Start your meal with the Burrata appetizer. The creamy cow's milk cheese is served with broccoli rabe soufflé and a red pepper sauce. Tonno is their tuna tartare with sushi grade tuna, lime and cucumber dressing, seaweed, and salmon roe. Guests can also enjoy items that include Cardoncelli, roasted Cardoncello mushrooms with potato, caciocavallo cheese and truffle tortino or an EVOO tasting of four extra-virgin olive oils paired with small bites.

When you move on to entrees, the Fettuccine dish shouldn't be missed. The delicate pasta is house made daily and features turmeric fettuccine, Cardoncello mushrooms, tomato filet, and cacioricotta cheese. The Cappesante is a seafood lover's delight with gold seared sea scallops, creamy spinach, salmoriglio dressing and crispy amaranth. Guacia di Manzo is the perfect dish to savor with slow braised Wagyu beef cheek, Cardoncelli mushrooms, carrot mash, and baby zucchini. Other tempting entrees include their Gamberi, ginger marinated shrimps served with warm quinoa salad & Sambuca sauce; Tortelli, crab meat filled large tortelli, fresh green peas sauce and lemon zest; or their Vitello, veal tenderloin medallion with sweet potato purée, caramelized figs and Port wine reduction.

Dessert? Of course! Having a bit of sweet gives you an opportunity to sit back and enjoy the atmosphere while sipping your coffee or an aperitif. A rotating menu of luscious treats may include their Catalana, a coffee crème brûlée or the Semifreddo with dark chocolate glazed mango semifreddo with hibiscus sauce.

Be in the know about Cardoncello diVino's well-curated beverage program. They have a state of the art wine cellar on premises and have recently earned the distinction of being named Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. Their cocktail menu has classic favorites but also features artisanal cocktails that include their Smoked Negroni, Gin & Basil Combinato, and White Cosmo. And of course, there's a nice selection of beers.

You will feel the passion for good food and hospitality from the moment you enter the door at Cardoncello diVino. We are certain that our readers will make it one of their go-to restaurants whenever they are in the neighborhood.

Read about Cardoncello diVino's General Manager & Sommelier Christian Ferrulli in our "Meet the Sommelier" feature: /bwwfood-wine/article/Meet-the-Sommelier-Christian-Ferrulli-of-CARDONCELLO-DIVINO-in-NYC-20190823.

Cardoncello diVino is located at 43 West 27th Street, New York, NY 10001. They are open Monday to Saturday from 4:30 pm to 10:30 pm. They have a seating capacity of 50 in their main dining room, 14 in their bar area, and 12 in their private wine cellar downstairs. Visit their web site at www.cardoncellodivino.com or call them at 917-409-5995. Follow the restaurant on INSTAGRAM @cardoncellodivino.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cardoncello diVino





