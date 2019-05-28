BWW Review: BUSTAN on the UWS for a Marvelous Dining Experience

Bustan, the beloved Mediterranean and modern Israeli restaurant on the Upper West Side owned by restaurateur, Tuvia Feldman has recently reopened after a five-month closure due to a fire. Guests will discover that it is now better than ever. Charming, welcoming, and offering the finest cuisine, make your reservations and get ready for an outstanding dining experience. No matter what your dietary preferences are, Bustan's menu will surely please. And the service couldn't be better.

Our readers will like to know about the new culinary team that is behind Bustan's superb menu. Executive Chef, Eli Buliskeria helms the kitchen. He has a very impressive background and gives all of the dishes his special, creative flair. Pastry Chef, Shir Rozenblat has your final course covered with original, tempting desserts.

Bustan offers the perfect combination of Mediterranean and Israeli inspired dishes. Their custom hand-built wood-fired brick taboon oven is used for much of the restaurant's cookery.

We stopped by early on a Wednesday night. Bustan was bustling with people enjoying drinks at the bar, families, intimate parties, and groups of friends. The menu has small plates that are ideal for table sharing and pairing with drinks or as appetizers. Their Mezze features savory hummus, falafel, and zesty feta to be enjoyed with housemade taboon bread. Don't miss the Eggplant Carpaccio. The eggplant has been fire roasted with long hot pepper, shallots, sesame, and fresh herbs to achieve a delicate, yet spicy taste. Another popular starter is their Crudo with the catch of the day, wonderfully seasoned. Veggies abound on the menu. The Taboon Roasted Cauliflower is a house favorite with labneh, crushed tomatoes and sesame. There are also delightful salads like their Market Tomatoes, Israeli Salad, and Bustan Salad.

Bustan offers signature entrees that you won't find anywhere else. We highly recommend their Musakhan with tender roasted chicken, tahini-amba and herb salad served on warm, freshly baked taboon bread. A signature dish is the Kebab Halabi with lamb kebab meatballs, onion, tomato, long hot pepper, tahini, and pine nuts. It is presented like a pot pie, cut for you tableside. Seafood lovers will find dishes to savor like Branzino or their Fish Chraimeh, a spicy tomato stew with red peppers, chickpeas, cilantro and tahini.

We have to mention the artisanal cocktails. Their "Jaffa Mule" has a Mediterranean twist on the Moscow Mule with vodka or arak, ginger liquor, citrus, and Oleo Saccharum. The "Persian Lemonade" is a refreshing mix of vodka, rose petal jam and lemon juice. The "Tunisian Sour" is a blend of Amaretto, Boukaha, preserved lemon, and Aquafaba. Bustan's beverage program also features an excellent international wine list with selections by the glass or bottle, draft beers, and fine spirits.

A meal at Bustan wouldn't be complete unless you indulge in a luscious dessert by Pastry Chef, Shir Rozenblat. Kisses is a gorgeous treat inspired by Shir's mother. The light, baked vanilla meringue has a tantalizing raspberry sorbet filling, Chantilly cream and fresh mixed berries. The Laila is a creative combination of two of Shir's favorite desserts with a semolina coconut cake, malabi cream, crunchy pistachios and strawberries.

It only takes one visit to Bustan to put it on your list of favorite restaurants. This highly acclaimed spot is getting a lot of buzz. Find out what it's all about!

Bustan is located at 487 Amsterdam Avenue, near W. 84th Street. They are currently serving dinner with a weekend brunch coming soon. Guests can enjoy al fresco dining in the nice weather in their charming garden patio. Visit: https://bustannyc.com/, contact them at bustanny@gmail.com or call them at 212.595.5050. You can also follow them on social media, Instagram and Facebook.

Read our recent "Chef Spotlight" Bustan's Executive Chef, Eli Buliskeria: /bwwfood-wine/article/Chef-Spotlight-Executive-Chef-Eli-Buliskeria-of-BUSTAN-on-the-Upper-West-Side-20190416.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bustan





