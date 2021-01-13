BWW Review: AMIGO BY NAI in the East Village is an Outstanding Taqueria

People are coming from near and far to the East Village to relish the tacos and appetizers by the recently opened taqueria, Amigo by Nai. Plan to place an order for your next take-out. With the sports season in full swing, their fare is perfect for game day meals. And the restaurant's attractive outdoor seating area makes it a great destination in the neighborhood.

Amigo by Nai is an outstanding collaboration between Executive Chef/Owner Ruben Rodriguez of Nai Tapas and Juan "Billy" Acosta co-owner of Los Angeles' famed Carnitas El Momo.

We recently enjoyed a to-go order for Sunday brunch at home. Kick off your meal with selections from the Aperitivos menu like their Chips & Guac. This popular dip is lightly seasoned to let the flavor of the fresh avocados shine through. And you'll love the crispy house-made chips, perfect for scooping the guacamole. The Esquite De Maiz Gratinado shouldn't be missed. This dish combines husk sweet corn with Panela, Queso Fresco and Manchego cheese with cilantro and serrano pepper. The natural sweetness of the corn blends beautifully with the other ingredients. There are other tempting selections that include their Ensalada Cesar, Tostada de Tartare, Pescado Frito, and Frijoles con Chorizo. Items from the Aperitivos menu are delightful as starters, small plates or sides with your tacos.

Amigo by Nai tacos feature delicious, creative twists on traditional recipes. They are all served on freshly made corn tortillas. We like that there is a taco to suit every taste and style with meat, shrimp, and veggie selections. The Gambas is a savory combination of shrimp, garlic sauce, aioli, and red cabbage. Coliflor is ideal for vegetarians with shawarma roasted cauliflower, avocado lime chimichurri, and marcona almond. Meat lovers will be delighted by the Costilla with baby back rib confit, green mojo and radish. And the Rabo has just the right touch of spice made with ox-tail, red mojo, and shiso peppers. It is served with a rich consommé for dipping.

Plan a meal for your group. Tacos are available by the pound at Amigo by Nai, which averages to about ten to twelve tacos. Each platter comes with eight of their freshly made corn tortillas, fresh cilantro, lime and red onion.

Amigo by Nai has a beverage program expertly curated by their Beverage Director, Niko Hagerty. There are currently four to-go cocktail bottles that pair perfectly with the food choices like their refreshing Abuela Spiked My Lemonade with Hendrick's gin, Thai basil, shiso, cucumber, elderflower, velvet falernum, agave and lime or the Hunt for Red October with Michter's bourbon, apple brandy, allspice, apple, lemon, honey and cinnamon. Other selections include Flower Power and Bare Necessities.

A delicious meal deserves a sweet finish. The Churro Rellenos de Chocolate with thirty percent cocoa, and raw hazelnut is a must-have dessert.

Amigos by Nai is an exceptional Taqueria for "Taco Tuesday" and everyday of the week. The restaurant is located at 29 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10003. Their hours are Monday to Thursday from 11:30am to 9:30pm; Friday & Saturday from 11:30am to 10:30pm; and Sunday from 11:30am to 9:30pm. There are 10 tables available for outdoor dining. For more information, and menus visit their web site https://www.amigonyc.com/ and call 212-933-4487. There is online ordering for your convenience and gift cards are available. Be sure to follow Amigo by Nai on Instagram @amigonyc.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Amigo by Nai