BUSTAN on the UWS Announces Early Bird Prix Fixe and Happy Hour Specials

Bustan, the popular and recently reopened Israeli-Mediterranean restaurant on Manhattan's Upper West Side has a new Summer Early Bird Prix-Fixe Menu for $42 before 6pm and Happy Hour specials.

Pick from a variety of starters like Taboon Bread, homemade bread accompanied by unparalleled house made hummus with pure roasted sesame and tahini imported from Nazareth, Israel, Spicy Feta with Greek yogurt, olive oil and sumac or Eggplant Carpaccio, that has been fire roasted with long hot pepper for a subtle spice, and shallots, sesame and fresh herbs.

Options for main courses include Chicken "Musakhan", roasted chicken, taboon bread, tahini-amba, watercress, basil, sumac and almonds or Fish Chraimeh, spicy tomato sauce, red peppers, chickpeas, cilantro and tahini.

Desserts featured include Kisses, which was inspired by the head pastry chef, Shir Rozenblat's mother. Perfectly pink, the dessert is comprised of baked vanilla meringue that hides a tangy raspberry sorbet filling as well as Chantilly cream and mixed berries. The menu also features Laila, a melding of two of Shir's favorite desserts with a Semolina coconut cake, Malabi cream, crunchy pistachios and strawberries.

Bustan's bar features a 5:00-7:00 p.m. happy hour with $6 beer, $9 select wines, two-for-one well drinks, and $10 specialty cocktails like their Jaffa Mule (vodka or arak, ginger liquor, citrus and Oleo Saccharum) or the spicy and sweet Smoke & Fire (Schoog Tequila, Mezcal, celery, pineapple and lime).

Bustan is located at 487 Amsterdam Avenue, near W. 84th Street. They are currently serving dinner with a weekend brunch coming soon. Guests can enjoy al fresco dining in the nice weather in their charming garden patio. Visit: https://bustannyc.com/, contact them at bustanny@gmail.com or call them at 212.595.5050. You can also follow them on social media, Instagram and Facebook.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Bustan





