Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FOOD & WINE
Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

BSB-BROWN SUGAR BOURBON for National Bourbon Day 6/14

BSB-BROWN SUGAR BOURBON

Jun. 13, 2021 Â 
BSB-BROWN SUGAR BOURBON for National Bourbon Day 6/14

National Bourbon Day is on June 14 and we have a top recommendation. Academy AwardÂ®-winning actor, musician and entrepreneur Jamie Foxx has the perfect bottle to celebrate. Foxx is the proud new owner of BSB-Brown Sugar Bourbon, the ultra-smooth flavored spirit featuring notes of brown sugar and cinnamon. This is a bourbon that's perfect for celebrating any occasion.

Whether you're a long-time bourbon lover or looking to try something new, BSB's warm, brown sugar flavor is sure to suit any palette. Known for its sweet tasting notes and smooth, easy-sipping, BSB's award-winning signature marque is great to throw back straight or with a squeeze of lemon to get the party started.

For a bolder kick, big brother BSB 103 is a higher-proof marque that's ideal on the rocks or as a base in your favorite old-fashioned, Manhattan or John Collins recipe.

BSB-BROWN SUGAR BOURBON for National Bourbon Day 6/14

The BSB Brown Sugar Bourbon website has go-to cocktail recipes for their spirits that include the BSB Blackberry Smash, Pineapple Upside Down Cocktail, and BSB Lemonade. For purchase information and recipes, visit: https://brownsugarbourbon.com/.

Photo Credit: Taylor Chien


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Max von Essen
Max von Essen
Ryan Vasquez
Ryan Vasquez
Jared Goldsmith
Jared Goldsmith

Related Articles

From This Author Marina Kennedy