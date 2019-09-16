FOOD & WINE
BLUE MOON Presents Dinner Series-Check Out the Recipes

Sep. 16, 2019  
Blue Moon Brewing Co. has done it again! They have taken the beer drinker's experience to the next level by pairing some of their great brews with innovative recipes by noted chefs at their recent "Under A Blue Moon" dinner series.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of attending the event when it was held in New York City. We thoroughly enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere along with the wonderfully prepared dishes and Blue Moon beers.

NYC-based chefs and sisters Hannah and Marian Cheng of Mimi Cheng's Dumplings and Chicago-based chef, Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio have created two delicious recipes that are perfect for the fall season. Both of them feature Blue Moon Beligan White as a main ingredient. See the cards below for all the details on how you can make on them at home for friends and family.

For more information on Blue Moon, please visit https://www.bluemoonbrewingcompany.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Blue Moon Brewing Company



