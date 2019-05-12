BAR MOGA Hosts Suntory Toki Yatai Night on Wednesday 5/15

To kick off the summer season, Bar Moga, Greenwich Village's popular Japanesectail bar and restaurant is hosting a Suntory Toki Yatai Night on Wednesday, May 15th from 5-8pm.

Suntory Whisky Toki is a blend of carefully selected whiskies from highly acclaimed Suntory Japanese distilleries such as Hakushu, Yamazaki, and Chita. The subtle sweet and spicy flavors add to the unique body and taste of the spirit.

For this special event, hosted by Suntory, guests will pay $20 and receive 3 tickets which they may redeem for a Toki Highball or food and light bites from Bar Moga. The first 100 guests will also receive a free Suntory hand fan and a special pin.

All those who would like to attend the event RSVP by emailing events@barmoga.com. (Walk-ins will also be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.)

Thectail-focused event is the kick-off to Bar Moga's Suntory Toki Highball Wednesdays from 5-8pm for the month of June.

About Bar Moga

Bar Moga, located in NYC's Greenwich Village, is actail bar and restaurant inspired by the figure of the moga, or "modern girl," that emerged in early 20th century Japan. Owing to the progressive political environment of the time, women were granted unprecedented freedom to become self-supporting and independent. Like their western counterpart, the flapper, the mogas of the Taisho era (1912 - 1925) enjoyed a liberal lifestyle, free to see (or not see) whom they pleased, smoke, drink, listen to jazz, discuss philosophy, and dress in the latest western fashions (among other things).

Bar Moga seeks to embody this rebellious fusion of East & West in its menu offerings, decor, music (there's plenty of Japanese surf guitar, rock & roll, and American R&B), and diversity of staff. Although the moga refers to a specifically female entity, Bar Moga celebrates the genderless spirit of the moga: a spirit of empowerment, accessibility, culture, and of course, hedonism.

Bar Moga is located at 128 West Houston Street, New York, NY 10012. Visit: https://www.barmoga.com/ or call 929.399.5853.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bar Moga





