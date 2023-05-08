BAR HARTA Arrives in Bryant Park

Award-winning NYC-based hospitality group Apicii is thrilled to introduce Bar Harta, an al-fresco wine and tapas terrace. The wine garden joins Apicii's Harta and Bar Cima, which both debuted in the Bryant Park neighborhood in the fall of 2022. Bar Cima is simultaneously introducing its outdoor rooftop space, featuring breathtaking views of the park, the Empire State Building and the East and Hudson Rivers.

From the open-air setting and relaxed feel, to the approachable wine selection, sparkling cocktails and shareable bites, Bar Harta is inspired by the convivial wine culture across the Western Mediterranean.



"Everything about Bar Harta is designed to bring people together," says Apicii CEO Tom Dillon. "With warm weather finally rolling in, we couldn't imagine a better time to introduce this laid back, urban oasis made for gathering and lingering over easy-drinking wines and cocktails, and delicious food."



CONVIVIAL AL FRESCO TERRACE

Walking down 39th Street, guests will find a stunning spiral staircase ascending from sister restaurant Harta's sidewalk patio up to the wine garden. Bar Harta brings guests away from the bustle of the Bryant Park neighborhood to a lush, second-story terrace. Come for the relaxed bar-lounge feel and stay for food and beverage offerings that draw from Spanish, French and Italian cuisines.

These include wine-friendly dips and small plates, which are served at the center of the table and made for sharing. Ricotta with truffle honey and hazelnuts and mint-smoked charred eggplant dip are followed by dishes such astuna tartare with tonnato sauce, chorizo croquettes with romesco aioli and blackberry-pistachio topped burrata salad.

The wine list is approachable for effortless spring and summer sipping, available in a variety of carafe sizes with more than a dozen diverse options on tap, from a Sicilian red to a white Burgundy to refreshing Prosecco. A selection of sparkling cocktails includes several spritzes-all perfectly suited for the fun, easy atmosphere-featured alongside classically inspired cocktails

such as a tequila mule and a spirit-forward yet refreshing Negroni bianco.

NEW YORK'S NEWEST ROOFTOP

After enjoying Bar Harta, guests are encouraged to visit Bar Cima and its newly opened outdoor space on the 28th floor of Grayson Hotel. As one of New York's soon-to-be favorite rooftop bars, Bar Cima boasts a jewel-toned interior and an outdoor lounge offering sweeping views of the city, including the Empire State Building. A deep list agave spirits and cocktails rounds out the experience.

Along with Tacalle, Apicii's hidden taco courtyard at the property, slated to open this summer, the new terrace at Bar Harta and open-air rooftop at Bar Cima will be Bryant Park's go-to, indoor-outdoor dining and drinking destination for all groups, on occasions ranging from casual drinks to upscale dining.

Guests can find more information on Apicii's restaurants and bars at hartanyc.com and barcimanyc.com, or follow along @hartanyc and @barcimanyc.



Photo Credit: Liz Clayman