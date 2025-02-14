Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Editor's Note: We are excited to let our readers know aboutTexas-based Balcones Distilling, a leader in the newly official American Single Malt category that will once again partner with The Other Art Fair in Los Angeles and Brooklyn to celebrate emerging art and artists' unique perspectives.

Award-winning distillery Balcones Distilling and renowned global art fair, The Other Art Fair, two pioneering forces reshaping the worlds of art and whisky, announce the second iteration of their creative partnership set to unfold during the upcoming series of spring fairs.

Balcones, the 2024 World Whiskies Awards’ World’s Best Craft Producer of the Year, has strived to be at the forefront of the whisky revolution in Texas, always bringing an artful approach to their whisky-making. The Other Art Fair is known for connecting independent artists with art enthusiasts in vibrant, welcoming settings worldwide. United by a passion for creativity and innovation, their collaboration celebrates artistry through a series of activations.

“Crafted with artistic inspiration, our deep and bright whiskies invite drinkers to reimagine American whisky. For us, whisky-making is a canvas—an opportunity to express ourselves and help redefine what American Single Malts from Texas can and should be,” said Jared Himstedt, head distiller at Balcones Distilling. “Alongside The Other Art Fair, we believe this partnership allows our independent artists the same opportunity—the space to push boundaries, challenge the status quo and share their craft with the world.”

Entering its second year, the Artist in Residence initiative offers artists a platform to break traditional boundaries and present their unique perspectives.

In 2024, Balcones and The Other Art Fair collaborated to spotlight artists whose creativity embodied the spirit of Balcones. Looking ahead to Spring 2025—following the landmark recognition of American Single Malt as an official whisky category by the Alcohol & Tobacco Tax & Trade Bureau —Balcones continues to champion innovation and fresh perspectives. Local artists are invited to create installations inspired by the Balcones ethos, uncovering new perspectives on Texas whisky—both through their artistic lens and the craftsmanship of Balcones.

“Balcones was founded with a bold, whimsical spirit and an unrelenting drive to explore uncharted territory in the world of whisky,” said Frank Dudley, director of Emerging Brands at DIAGEO. “That same passion for discovery drew us to The Other Art Fair and its unconventional approach to artistry. Last year’s incredible collaboration reaffirmed our belief that creativity is not just about what you look at, but what you truly see, allowing artists to interpret this vision in their own way.”

With each artist chosen for their unique perspective and artistic style, muralist Moncho (Dan Monteavaro) of Los Angeles will be kicking off the Artist in Residence program with his showcase at The Other Art Fair Los Angeles February 20-23 at The Stage at Casitas in Los Angeles, Calif., followed by another local artist at The Other Art Fair Brooklyn May 8-11 at Zerospace in Brooklyn, New York.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Balcones as our headline drinks partner for the second year and to join us in our mission in challenging the traditional structures of the art world by creating an experience for art lovers, artists and whisky aficionados alike that feels uniquely unstuffy and accessible. Like Balcones, we believe that creativity shouldn’t be confined to convention or rule, and how you enjoy it shouldn’t be either,” said Nicole Garton, global fair Ddirector at The Other Art Fair.

Beyond the Artist in Residence program, attendees 21+ at The Other Art Fair can enjoy expertly crafted Balcones cocktails, meet with Balcones distillery team members to sample a selection of award-winning American Single Malt whiskies and experience firsthand what makes the newly defined whisky category so unique.

Additional details on The Other Art Fair can be found here. For more information on Balcones Distilling, and where to purchase the award-winning whiskies, visit BalconesDistilling.com.

Photo Credit: The Other Art Fair

